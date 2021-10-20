Playing Politics: Dems' narrow majority slims down bill

A senior scientific adviser to Boris Johnson’s government has admitted that the idea of so-called ‘plan C’ restrictions has been discussed should the surge in Covid cases get worse.Ministers have denied reports that the government is preparing plan C curbs that would ban the mixing of households in England this winter if cases continued to rise.But Prof Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that further measures beyond plan B had been “proposed”.Asked by MPs if there was a plan C in government, Prof Chappell said: “It...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO