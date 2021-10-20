CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playing Politics: Dems' narrow majority slims down bill

By john.rash@startribune.com
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don't see an audio player, click here. John Rash...

www.startribune.com

POLITICO

Key Democrats are still working on the climate plank of their bill — and they say their differences are narrowing.

Joe Biden wants to show up to global climate talks later this week with strong work to tout. What happened: Senate Democrats left an afternoon meeting on climate change language in their $1 trillion-plus social policy bill, saying no final decisions are made — but suggesting $150 billion once eyed for a clean electricity program would still be spent.
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Majority of voters blame Dem policies for rising inflation

(The Center Square) – Inflation has continued to rise in the last year, and new polling shows the majority of Americans blame Democratic policies for the growing problem. A Morning Consult/POLITICO poll released Wednesday found that 62% of Americans blame Democratic policies, putting even more pressure on President Joe Biden to address the issue heading into the 2022 midterm election cycle.
The Guardian

Labor accuses Coalition of playing politics with ‘women and children’s lives’ in pushing visa cancellation bill

Kristina Keneally has warned the government against playing “wedge politics with women and children’s lives” after pressure from the immigration minister, Alex Hawke, to pass the Coalition’s visa cancellation bill. Hawke will use the October and November sittings of parliament to push for a vote on the controversial Strengthening Character...
MyStateline.com

Dems consider new immigration plan for domestic policy bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats may propose that the government exercise its existing parole power to let migrants stay temporarily in the United States, aides and advocates said Wednesday, in the party’s latest attempt to use its expansive domestic policy bill to help millions of immigrants. The idea is being...
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
Washington Post

Democrats Should Be Thanking Sinema and Manchin

Democratic frustration with Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema has reached such a level that some left-of-center commentators are suggesting that the two senators should leave the party. The ideological divide fueling this irritation is legitimate, but at this point it makes more sense — on both policy and political grounds — for Democrats to embrace the moderation of their two wayward senators.
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops secretly tipped off about Iran-backed attack, bomb fragments found where they sleep, says report

After receiving a tip about an imminent Iranian-backed drone and rocket attack on a base in Syria last week, U.S. forces housed there quietly evacuated the base, unnamed military officials told Fox News on Monday. Upon returning to the base, U.S. troops reportedly found fragments from exploded munitions in places where they slept and stood guard.
The Independent

Covid plan C has been discussed in government, top health official admits

A senior scientific adviser to Boris Johnson’s government has admitted that the idea of so-called ‘plan C’ restrictions has been discussed should the surge in Covid cases get worse.Ministers have denied reports that the government is preparing plan C curbs that would ban the mixing of households in England this winter if cases continued to rise.But Prof Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that further measures beyond plan B had been “proposed”.Asked by MPs if there was a plan C in government, Prof Chappell said: “It...
