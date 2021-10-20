Playing Politics: Dems' narrow majority slims down bill

KEARNY, N.J., Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday held out hope for an agreement on his major spending plans before attending a climate summit in Scotland, while the White House said Democratic negotiators were closing in on a deal. "Let's get this done. Let's move!" said...
Joe Biden wants to show up to global climate talks later this week with strong work to tout. What happened: Senate Democrats left an afternoon meeting on climate change language in their $1 trillion-plus social policy bill, saying no final decisions are made — but suggesting $150 billion once eyed for a clean electricity program would still be spent.
There is one bright spot for Biden. He is eclipsing other presidents when it comes to confirming judicial nominees. The Senate has confirmed 16 district and circuit court judges as of Oct, 13, matching the combined total for Bush, Obama and Trump by that date.
(The Center Square) – Inflation has continued to rise in the last year, and new polling shows the majority of Americans blame Democratic policies for the growing problem. A Morning Consult/POLITICO poll released Wednesday found that 62% of Americans blame Democratic policies, putting even more pressure on President Joe Biden to address the issue heading into the 2022 midterm election cycle.
Kristina Keneally has warned the government against playing “wedge politics with women and children’s lives” after pressure from the immigration minister, Alex Hawke, to pass the Coalition’s visa cancellation bill. Hawke will use the October and November sittings of parliament to push for a vote on the controversial Strengthening Character...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats may propose that the government exercise its existing parole power to let migrants stay temporarily in the United States, aides and advocates said Wednesday, in the party’s latest attempt to use its expansive domestic policy bill to help millions of immigrants. The idea is being...
The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
EXCLUSIVE — Republican lawmakers are pressuring President Joe Biden to drop or pause his vaccine requirements for federal defense contractors over fears they will compromise national security supply chains.
President Biden on Tuesday was mocked by critics on social media after briefly stumbling through a line during an Arlington, Virginia, campaign event for fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is in a tough gubernatorial race in the state. Biden was onstage with McAuliffe when his speech turned to the candidate’s...
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday that people in the United States who have been "blessed and prospered" should pay a "patriotic tax" of 15% if they ended up with zero tax liability. Manchin, speaking to reporters, said he supported everyone paying their fair...
Democratic frustration with Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema has reached such a level that some left-of-center commentators are suggesting that the two senators should leave the party. The ideological divide fueling this irritation is legitimate, but at this point it makes more sense — on both policy and political grounds — for Democrats to embrace the moderation of their two wayward senators.
A pro-Trump group that helped organize a rally that preceded the deadly Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill is raising money for a legal defense fund through a platform that calls itself the "#1 Free Christian Crowdfunding Site." Women for America First says the fund is intended to help finance...
After receiving a tip about an imminent Iranian-backed drone and rocket attack on a base in Syria last week, U.S. forces housed there quietly evacuated the base, unnamed military officials told Fox News on Monday. Upon returning to the base, U.S. troops reportedly found fragments from exploded munitions in places where they slept and stood guard.
It cites earlier rationale for rejecting claims in turning these new ones down. Here's the deal: President Joe Biden has rejected two additional requests by former President Donald Trump to shield sets of documents from the panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a new letter obtained by POLITICO.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) does not plan on stalling the confirmation of President Biden's ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, as he has done with dozens of other State Department nominees, according to a source familiar with the decision. Why it matters: Burns, a former career diplomat widely viewed as one...
A senior scientific adviser to Boris Johnson’s government has admitted that the idea of so-called ‘plan C’ restrictions has been discussed should the surge in Covid cases get worse.Ministers have denied reports that the government is preparing plan C curbs that would ban the mixing of households in England this winter if cases continued to rise.But Prof Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that further measures beyond plan B had been “proposed”.Asked by MPs if there was a plan C in government, Prof Chappell said: “It...
