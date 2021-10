Climate change is poised to become a massive threat to all New Jerseyans and is already a deadly serious danger to the disproportionately affected patients for which we care. Our legislative leaders need to take action now to create a cleaner, healthier transportation sector — the No. 1 source of carbon pollution in New Jersey today — which would go a long way toward protecting children and vulnerable communities from the health impacts of a warming world.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO