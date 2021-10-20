Ethiopia conducts two air strikes on Tigray within hours, war escalates

It was not past 3:30 am yet when they came. She saw them and ran to her parents’ room to warn her dad, with fear overwhelming her small face. The soldiers, in civilian clothes, were armed to the teeth. They pushed the door and spread themselves along the stairs in an assault formation as if they were liberating a military fortress from foreign conquerors in a glorious battle.Khalid Omar was in dismay. It has been just two years since he was chosen as a minister in the transitional government of Sudan, and he had witnessed...

