CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ethiopia conducts two air strikes on Tigray within hours, war escalates

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The Ethiopian government carried out a second air strike within hours on the Tigray region on Wednesday, significantly escalating a campaign to weaken rebellious Tigrayan forces in an almost one-year-old war. The second strike was in Agbe in the Temben region some 80 km (50...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

International reaction to seizure of power by Sudan’s military

(Reuters) – Following are international reactions to the seizure of power https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/military-forces-arrest-senior-civilian-figures-sudan-al-hadath-tv-2021-10-25 by the military in Sudan, where soldiers arrested most of the members of the cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government. U.S. EMBASSY IN KHARTOUM. “The U.S. Embassy is gravely concerned by reports that...
MILITARY
AFP

Sudan PM Hamdok, from democratic transition to coup detainee

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was the face of the country's transition to civilian rule for more than two years. On October 15, Hamdok announced a roadmap to overcome what he described as "the worst and most dangerous crisis" of its transition to civilian rule.
WORLD
mainepublic.org

Portland rally draws attention to war in Ethiopia's Tigray region

The event drew dozens of Tigrayans from across Maine and New England to rally on the steps of Portland City Hall and march through downtown. Organizers said the goal was to raise awareness of the war that has gripped the Tigray region for nearly a year, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
Will Davison
The Independent

‘It’s us or them’: How Sudanese generals sacrificed civilian politicians to save their own necks

It was not past 3:30 am yet when they came. She saw them and ran to her parents’ room to warn her dad, with fear overwhelming her small face. The soldiers, in civilian clothes, were armed to the teeth. They pushed the door and spread themselves along the stairs in an assault formation as if they were liberating a military fortress from foreign conquerors in a glorious battle.Khalid Omar was in dismay. It has been just two years since he was chosen as a minister in the transitional government of Sudan, and he had witnessed...
MILITARY
News 8 WROC

Sudan’s leading general dissolves government in coup, PM held

After the early morning arrests of government officials, thousands flooded the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman to protest. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them.
WORLD
The Independent

Sudan strongman is seen as an insider with powerful allies

The general who led Sudan’s coup was for years a little-known figure who stayed behind the scenes. But Abdel-Fattah Burhan has powerful allies, including Gulf nations and a feared Sudanese paramilitary commander, and he appears intent on keeping Sudan’s military firmly in control despite pressure for greater democracy.Burhan first vaulted to the fore in 2019, when he and other top generals toppled Omar al-Bashir under pressure from mass demonstrations against the autocrat's 30-year rule.Burhan then chaired a ruling military council until international pressure forced the generals to reach a power-sharing deal with the protesters. That established a joint...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Air Strike#War#Reuters#Ethiopian#Tigrai Television#Tigrayans#Tplf#Ayder Referral Hospital#Mekelle General Hospital
Shore News Network

Ethiopia says air strike in Mekelle targeted TPLF facility

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – An Ethiopian government spokesperson said a federal air strike on Wednesday in Mekelle, the Tigray regional capital, targeted buildings where rebellious Tigrayan forces were repairing armaments. Legesse Tulu, the spokesperson, told Reuters he had no information on casualties. (Reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom; Writing by Maggie...
MILITARY
UN News Centre

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ at reported air strikes on Tigray capital

The United Nations has received alarming reports of aerial attacks in the residential areas of Tigray’s capital, Mekelle, on Monday morning local time. Speaking to reporters in New York, the UN Spokesperson said the Organization was still trying to verify the details, but it is worried about the potential impact on civilians who reside or work in the affected areas.
WORLD
newschain

Ethiopian planes carry out air strikes on capital of Tigray region

Ethiopian military air strikes have hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region and killed at least three people, witnesses said, returning the war abruptly to Mekele after several months of peace. The air strikes, confirmed by two humanitarian workers, came days after a new military offensive was launched against...
MILITARY
Idaho8.com

Fresh airstrikes hit capital of Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region

The capital of Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region was covered in smoke on Wednesday as the city was hit by another day of airstrikes, eyewitnesses and authorities told CNN. The airstrikes on Mekelle were targeting weapons sites used by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), said Billene Seyoum, an Ethiopian government spokesperson.
UNITED NATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
AFP

US pauses $700 mn in aid to Sudan after military takeover

The United States on Monday suspended $700 million in aid to Sudan after a military takeover and urged the immediate restoration of a civilian government. Under US law, the United States is obliged to end most assistance to nations where the military ousts civilian leaders.
MILITARY
The Independent

Sudan coup general says PM was taken from home and arrested ‘for his own safety’

Sudan’s ruling general has defended his decision to overthrow the country’s transitional government saying he prevented “civil war” and added that the prime minister he overthrew was not arrested but being held “for his own safety”. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said other ministers that the army detained could face trial despite protests mounting in the streets. He denied his actions are a coup and has vowed to push ahead with an elections timetable. Prime minister Abdalla Hamdok was placed under arrest, alongside several other senior civilian officials and political figures on Monday. The whereabouts of many of them are...
POLITICS
AFP

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the general who leads Sudan

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who on Monday dissolved authorities leading the country's transition to democracy, became de facto head of state after the 2019 ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir and now embodies the possible return to a much-feared military rule. In a lengthy military career under Bashir, he rose to prominent roles while remaining relatively unknown. He commanded the country's ground forces before Bashir made him inspector general of the army in February, 2019 two months before the military removed Bashir from power. Sudanese media and analysts say Burhan coordinated sending Sudanese troops to Yemen as part of a Saudi-led coalition which intervened from 2015 against Iran-backed Huthi rebels. It was a vital but behind-the-scenes role in Sudan's military involvement alongside the kingdom in Yemen.
MILITARY
AFP

Ethiopia launches air strike on rebel 'training centre': govt

Ethiopia's military on Tuesday launched another air strike in war-torn Tigray, hitting what a government official called a rebel training facility just outside the regional capital Mekele.  Last week, Ethiopia's air force carried out eight strikes on targets which the government said were military in nature and aiding the TPLF. Most were in and around Mekele.
MILITARY
FOX8 News

Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say they believe Iran was behind the drone attack last week at the military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based. Officials said Monday the U.S. believes that Iran resourced and encouraged the attack, but that the drones were not launched from Iran. They were Iranian drones, and […]
MILITARY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy