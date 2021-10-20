CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Friendly Deer Herd & Squirrel Make Backyard Look Like a Disney Movie

By DJ Nyke
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Works of fiction often mirror real life, but it is quite unique when it happens the other way around. A woman posted a video of a deer herd flooding her backyard. The video begins with just one deer and a very eager squirrel, both just patiently waiting for her to feed...

kisscasper.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? This gorilla has better moves than you ever will

THE DANCE FLOOR — I remember very vividly being 9 years old and seeing "West Side Story" for the first time. Something about that movie made me realize how athletic and cool dancing is. Maybe it was the leaps and twists the actors were doing, but I thought it was awesome.
ANIMALS
104.7 KISS FM

Watch This Rutting Bull Elk Display Baffle Tourists at Yellowstone National Park

You can always tell the difference between tourists and what I like to refer to as day or weekend vacationing Wyomingites. For one, we generally can identify our wildlife species with a quick glance. For instance, out-of-staters often refer to bison as buffalo (which depending on which book or online source you read will claim that is okay), however, we know better. Tourists often refer to elk as deer, which technically isn't wrong, considering the elk is in the deer family.
ANIMALS
My Country 95.5

Angry Bear Shows Off His Strength And Makes Truck Seem Like Toy

We express often that if you haven't had an experience with a Grizzly bear in person, you may not understand how HUGE and dangerous they are. Being 'Bear Wise' is very important and being prepared for a bear interaction will increase your chances of getting away without being harmed. Wyoming Game & Fish has a portion of their website dedicated to making sure you're ready to encounter a bear on his turf. Go check it out if you're about to embark on a late season hike, a hunt or if you're heading in for a fall camping trip. Remember, you're going into bear country and they're in the middle of getting ready for hibernation.There's a good chance they're not going to be nice.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Herd#Disney Movie
BobVila

Solved! What Are These Bugs That Look Like Cockroaches in My Home?

Q: I’ve recently come across small, brown bugs that look like cockroaches in my home. What do roaches look like? Could I be dealing with a different type of bug?. A: Unfortunately, bugs that look like cockroaches are a dime a dozen—and just the idea of cockroaches can give many people the shivers. When most people think about cockroaches, they’re usually thinking of the standard American cockroach or the slightly smaller German cockroach. If you’re wondering, “What does a cockroach look like?” you can certainly use the help of the internet to search for a picture of a cockroach. But if you’re not interested in scrolling through photos, here’s what a typical cockroach looks like: Cockroaches are dark brown or black with six legs and a hard outer shell to protect their wings. They have flat, oval-shaped bodies with two long antennae on either side of their heads. But depending on your situation, you could easily be seeing insects such as beetles, waterbugs, bedbugs, crickets, or palmetto bugs.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pets
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Hungry grizzly bear photo-bombs camera trap in award-winning photo

A grizzly bear attacked a photographer's camera and ended up starring in a grisly photo that has won the photographer an award. Zack Clothier, a professional photographer based in Montana, set up a camera trap pointing at an elk carcass hoping to get some shots of scavenging wildlife. He returned to find his camera setup trashed and one clear picture of the culprit: a large grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis).
ANIMALS
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

These dogs are very well trained, they don't shed and they're super smart

Jakes and Shakespeare lost home and their 86-year-old mom when she went to a nursing home. Now the boys are looking for a forever home together. Both are AKC-registered standard poodles, which means they are very low shedding. Jakes and Shakespeare are very smart and well trained, they will both...
PETS
Florida Star

Meer-Splat Horror: Meerkat Colony Died When Their Zoo Burrow Buried Them Alive

An accident at a German zoo killed its meerkat population. Four meerkats died at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich on Sept. 22 when their burrow collapsed and buried them alive. The zoo released a statement saying it was “in mourning. All four animals were in a self-dug sleeping burrow in the lower area of the complex when the earth suddenly gave way and the popular mongoose were buried alive.”
ANIMALS
New York Post

Female gorilla in viral 2019 selfie dies in arms of ‘lifelong friend’

An orphaned mountain gorilla in Africa, whose ultra-smooth selfie with a park ranger went viral, died in the arms of her caretaker and “lifelong friend,” officials announced. Ndakasi passed away on Sept. 26 after she “rapidly deteriorated” following a prolonged illness, park officials said in a statement Tuesday. The 14-year-old...
ANIMALS
Power 96

Video of Massive Alligator Eating Another Alligator Whole is What Nightmares Are Made Of

What if I told you that finding a six-foot alligator in your backyard wasn't the alligator that you needed to worry about?. Taylor Soper couldn't believe his eyes when he saw what happened in his parents' backyard. His dad sent him a video of an alligator in a pond on their property. Upon closer inspection, Taylor realized the MASSIVE alligator had a whole other alligator in the clutches of its jaws.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Dolphin Protects Divers From a Shark in Incredible Viral Video

A video of divers apparently being protected from a shark in the ocean has gone viral online, having attracted more than 2.2 million views. The footage, which was posted to TikTok by diver Kayleigh Grant on September 6, begins with a dolphin swimming alongside two divers. Text overlaying the clip...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

1-Pound Puppy Is An Absolute Terror — Until He Meets This Girl | The Dodo Little But Fierce

No one could get this 1-pound puppy to stop biting until a little girl figured out exactly what do to ❤️. To see more adorable Jack Frost content check out Instagram https://thedo.do/jackfrostIG, Facebook https://thedo.do/jackfrostFB, and Youtube https://thedo.do/jackfrostYT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
PETS
news-shield.com

Tiny Puppies Were So Scared Until They Got Rescued | The Dodo

Watch how these frightened tiny puppies get rescued. Special thanks to Hope For Paws: thedo.do/hfp. Follow them on Facebook for rescue updates: thedo.do/hopeforpaws. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook:...
ANIMALS
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy