HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement following the House State Government Committee approval Monday of House Bill 1009, sponsored by Rep. Aaron Kaufer, which provides a limited gift ban applying only to gifts from registered lobbyists to state elected officials and state employees. A loophole would allow legislators and state employees to receive gifts from businesses and individuals who have business before the government who are not registered as lobbyists.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO