CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'John Wick 4's Donnie Yen Kicks Back in New Set Photo After, Presumably, Kicking Major Ass

By Erick Massoto
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though we’re looking forward to The Matrix Resurrections coming up next December, sometimes it feels good to be reminded that we’re set to see Keanu Reeves kick ass once again in early 2022. John Wick: Chapter 4, which is slated for a May release, will see the unforgiving gun-fu artist...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

The insider of the Next John Wick Chapter

John Wick franchise is ready to release the next Chapter 4. John Wick franchise gets phenomenal success in terms of finance and about all previous chapters. Previous chapters of John Wick are popular in the audience and it is successful to create a separate fan base. Now, John Wick Chapters 4 is announced so we are revealing such things as Plot, release date, and cast.
VIDEO GAMES
/Film

22% Said This Was Keanu Reeves' Worst Movie — Here's What We Think

Keanu Reeves has had a long acting career. Over the course of over 30 years, he's played a lot of memorable characters: the righteous Ted in "Bill & Ted;" the red pill-taker, Neo, in "The Matrix" movies; the dog-loving killer assassin, John Wick, in the eponymous franchise; and, of course, the dashing Kellogg's Corn Flake model in an early '80s television commercial.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘John Wick’ Creator Gives Verdict on Mel Gibson’s Role in New Series

Controversial Mel Gibson was the first actor cast in the new John Wick prequel TV series. And the creator of the movie franchise says that’s OK. In an interview with TMZ, Derek Kolstad says he’s willing to give Gibson a chance because he doesn’t believe in cancelling people. Kolstad created John Wick, so he’ll receive credit as an executive producer for the prequel, which is called The Continental.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Skarsgard
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Clancy Brown
Person
Bruce Lee
Person
Scott Adkins
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Hiroyuki Sanada
Person
Donnie Yen
Person
Ian Mcshane
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Rina Sawayama
newyorkcitynews.net

New cast revealed for Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' prequel series

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Actors Hubert Point-Du-Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, and Ben Robson have been set as leads opposite Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson in 'The Continental', the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series 'John Wick'. According to Deadline, 'The Continental' will explore the origin...
MOVIES
Collider

Dolph Lundgren Is Back as King Nereus in a New 'Aquaman 2' Set Photo

Dolph Lundgren has posted a new photo from the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, showing that King Nereus’ red hair will be back for the sequel. The picture features Lundgren in his trailer, wearing what seems to be a motion-capture vest, which means the actor will be involved in some underwater scenes that demand a lot of CGI.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

John Wick 4’s Donnie Yen Looks Like He Could Use A Nap After Long Day Filming Keanu Reeves’ Movie

Back in June, it was announced that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Mulan star Donnie Yen was joining the John Wick: Chapter 4 cast. Just a few weeks later, filming on the next installment in the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise kicked off, and it’s still going on as we’re winding down October. That means there’s been a lot of long days for Yen in front of the camera, and he looked like could use a nap after the most recent one.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Chinese#Mulan#American
southlakessentinel.com

Keanu Reeves comes back as John Wick

Keanu Reeves will be returning as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be filmed in Berlin, Paris, Japan, and New York City. “I will continue acting as John Wick as long as the film is a success,” Reeves said. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released on May 27th, 2022 due to the pandemic.
MOVIES
Robb Report

Keanu Reeves Bought Rolexes for Everyone on the ‘John Wick’ 4 Stunt Team

As if we needed another reason to love Keanu Reeves. The beloved movie star celebrated wrapping John Wick: Chapter 4 by presenting the members of his stunt team with brand-new Rolex Submariners. He even personalized each of the elegant dive watches—a move befitting someone whose kindness and positive vibes have inspired countless memes, Based on social media posts, Reeves presented the four stunt men—Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang—with their watches at Le Bistro Paul Bert in Paris on Saturday night. While the watch would’ve been enough on its own, the actor included a message to each member...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Keanu Reeves Gifts 'John Wick' Stuntmen New Rolex Watches

Keanu Reeves knows how to treat his movie crew right -- the guy handed his 'John Wick' stuntmen new watches as a thank-you for their services. Oh, and they were Rolexes!. The veteran actor, who's beloved in Hollywood, kept his nice-guy rep going strong over the weekend ... when he dished out brand-new 2020 Submariners to 4 guys in Paris, who went to the mat for him on camera -- this as "John Wick 4" completed filming.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'The Expendables 4': 'The Raid's Iko Uwais Cast as New Villain

The Expendables 4 has finally found its villain. Deadline reports that The Raid star Iko Uwais has been cast in the menacing role for the fourth film in the iconic action franchise, alongside additional new stars Megan Fox, Jacob Scipio, Andy Garcia, and rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, as a “former military officer turned arms dealer with his own private army." The news comes shortly after reports that star Sylvester Stallone has wrapped shooting on the fourth installment, officially saying goodbye to the series.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Brendan Fraser to Play Villain in the 'Batgirl' Movie, as He Should

Brendan Fraser is set to join the cast of the live-action Batgirl movie as a villain. According to Deadline, Fraser is reportedly playing the supervillain Firefly, who is a man obsessed with setting things on fire, you know, like a firefly. Fraser is no stranger to the DC multiverse, as...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Major Indy 5 Plot SPOILERS From New Set Photos

Yes folks, there are some major Indy 5 plot spoilers in the latest set photos to come from shooting. As we know some filming has been taking place in Sicily and we have already shared some images from that shoot previously. However, the last few days have seen one particular rumored plot mechanic show up, and the latest photos basically confirm it.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Did Not Want’ Jamie Lee Curtis To Join True Lies

Jaime Lee Curtis is one of the iconic ladies of the '80s and '90s, having racked up some impressive leading roles. But, apparently, one of her most notable film roles was met with some resistance from her famous co-star. After taking back up her role as Laurie Strode in the recently released Halloween Kills, Curtis opened up about how Arnold Schwarzenegger “did not want” her to play opposite him in True Lies.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
MOVIES
Vulture

Halle Berry’s Fighting for Her Life in the Bruised Trailer

Just saying, what if we lived in a universe where Halle Berry can be the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, too? The first (and so far only) Black woman to win Best Actress continues her career playing badass women who can rescue their sons and fight their demons with Bruised. Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film, stars as Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring when she regains custody of the son she left behind (introducing Danny Boyd Jr.). Friends, family, even the fighting world has given up on her. “You’re scared?” she asks her kid in the trailer. “I used to be scared, too. Sometimes I’m still scared.” Be very afraid of Berry, who worked with the fight choreographers from John Wick to look worthy of a flyweight championship. Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the film co-stars Adam Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Bruised premieres in theaters November 17 and on Netflix November 24.
MOVIES
Collider

'My Dress-Up Darling' Trailer Reveals Anime About Cosplay

Based on the popular ongoing manga series Sono Bisuku Dōru wa Koi o Suru (‘The Bisque Doll That Fell in Love’ in English) written by Shinichi Fukuda, comes the upcoming anime My Dress-Up Darling which has recently got its first promotional video. Fukuda’s manga has been consistently posted on the...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy