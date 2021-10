2020 was tough on Rachael Ray. Not only was she dealing with the pandemic like the rest of the world and figuring out how to film her hit television show, "The Rachael Ray Show," outside of a traditional studio, but her makeshift studio, her house in Lake Luzerne, New York burned down after a chimney fire in August (via ET). Ray moved the filming to her guesthouse while the main house was being rebuilt, but, as of Season 16, it's not only back to the studio for Ray, but she'll also be moving back into her main house. The show will be filming from a hybrid model with some episodes hosted from her new home and others hosted from her studio, which has been remodeled to resemble her upstate abode.

LAKE LUZERNE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO