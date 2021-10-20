CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Jalen Hurts learned from time off, and what Jaguars' win over Dolphins taught Nick Sirianni

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA – The Eagles returned from their long weekend a different team, but not necessarily in the way many fans would like them to be. Longtime tight end Zach Ertz is gone, traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday after playing his last game as an Eagle the night...

www.burlingtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Eagles Trade Candidates Ft. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox & Jalen Reagor Before The Trade Deadline

Philadelphia Eagles trade candidates takes a look at 5 internal candidates the Eagles could trade away before the upcoming 2021 NFL Trade Deadline on November 2nd. Eagles star tight end Zach Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this past week. Rumors suggest Ertz might not be the last guy moved. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox and Miles Sanders could all be on the trading block as well. Eagles Now host Thomas Mott breaks down the top 5 most likely trade candidates on today’s video. THANK YOU TO ALL OUR NEW SUBSCRIBERS. Hit the red button and join the party if you haven’t already!
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dan Marino Had Special Message For Tua Tagovailoa

Legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino appeared to have a special message for Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday afternoon. Tagovailoa, a first-round NFL Draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, has struggled mightily as the Dolphins starting quarterback this season. He’s dealt with injuries and played inconsistently behind center for the South Florida franchise.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Lovato
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Tyree Jackson
chatsports.com

Howie Roseman explains why the Eagles traded Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke to reporters after news broke that the team was trading Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals, and explained why it was the right opportunity for the organization and the tight end, and what they see from that position group moving forward. Roseman claimed...
NFL
FanSided

Eagles stole a really solid prospect from Cardinals in Zach Ertz trade

The Philadelphia Eagles had to say a tough goodbye to tight end Zach Ertz, but they may have stolen a really good prospect from the Cardinals. The Philadelphia Eagles made the difficult decision with a 2-4 record after six games in 2021 to trade away team legend Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jaguars#American Football#Eagles#The Arizona Cardinals#Raiders
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: The Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts marriage might be short-lived

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Burn it down. The case: It’s only been six games, but it’s already clear the Sirianni-Hurts marriage is going to be short-lived. If Hurts isn’t good enough as a passer to give the team an accurate read on Sirianni’s offense and if Sirianni’s offense isn’t tailored enough to Hurts’ skill set to allow for an accurate assessment of him as the quarterback of the future, the Eagles risk having no answers by the end of the season. Even if they could somehow sneak into the playoffs, it’s not like they’d be anything more than cannon fodder. And who are we kidding? This whole thing is about tearing things down for a rebuild that can start in earnest next offseason with three possible first-round picks and most likely four picks in the top 50. Anyone who’s not in the team’s long-term plans should be available. Goedert? Is the team really going to give him a high-priced extension when he’s never really been a No. 1 tight end? If someone’s willing to pay a premium, say a third-round pick, go for it. How about Miles Sanders? He’s barely used in the offense to begin with, and there’s no way the team is going to sign him to a second contract. Let him go, too. And if trading away some of these players makes the team worse in the short run, all the better for draft-pick purposes. Sirianni’s best attribute as a coach seems to be his ability to get the team to play hard, so there should be no concerns about the locker room checking out even in a firesale. It’s a dirty business, but one the Eagles have to be willing to play.
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Report: Several Teams Calling Eagles About Two Names

The Eagle are without tight end Dallas Goedert on Thursday night, meaning Zach Ertz will be the primary tight end target in the passing game. However moving forward the tandem could be split up for good. Eagles Coverage: Jalen Hurts can enter elite company vs Tampa. "Several teams around the...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 Team Closing In On Deshaun Watson Trade

Deshaun Watson has been mentioned in countless trade rumors over the past few months. With the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaching very soon, there’s a chance the Houston Texans will finally part ways with the Pro Bowl quarterback. According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans could have...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
Yardbarker

Why did the Eagles trade Joe Flacco to the Jets?

Well, who saw that coming? According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles have traded QB Joe Flacco to the New York Jets. Here is all you need to know:. According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are sending a conditional sixth rounder to the Eagles that could become a fifth-rounder depending on Flacco’s playing time. Considering that the Eagles actually signed Flacco as a free agent and paid him a strangely large sum of money, this is a very strong return.
NFL
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Fletcher Cox and Nick Sirianni are frustrated with passive, listless defense

LAS VEGAS – Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox walked into the Allegiant Stadium visitors’ press conference room Sunday night, frustrated after another loss — a 33-22 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders that dropped the Eagles to 2-5. Cox vented about how the play-calling was not aggressive enough, given how Raiders quarterback Derek Carr carved up the defense. Carr completed 91% of his passes, victimizing the Eagles mostly with short throws because the safeties were playing deep, sometimes dropping 25 yards from the line of scrimmage.
NFL
inquirer.com

Miles Sanders suffers cruelest of ironies in Eagles loss after Nick Sirianni finally decides to run the ball | Jeff McLane

LAS VEGAS — Miles Sanders suffered what had to be the cruelest of injuries, because after so much neglect, the Eagles finally built a game plan around the running back. But on the second offensive series, Sanders left with an ankle injury. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t have an update after the game, but all the signs that the third-year tailback suffered a significant injury were there:
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy