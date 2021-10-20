CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deshaun Watson Deal to Dolphins Reportedly Could Be Done by End of Week

By Ben Heisler
 6 days ago

It's been rumored for several months, but perhaps this time it's actually happening. Longtime Houston Texans insider John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans and Miami Dolphins are moving closer to making a deal for their franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson. Watson asked...

Bears trade for speedy Dolphins receiver

The Chicago Bears have traded for speedy receiver Jakeem Grant from the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Grant is an elite return man (2nd team All-Pro last season) and will also bring value to the receiver position. For the season, he...
NFL
Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
Look: Dan Marino Had Special Message For Tua Tagovailoa

Legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino appeared to have a special message for Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday afternoon. Tagovailoa, a first-round NFL Draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, has struggled mightily as the Dolphins starting quarterback this season. He’s dealt with injuries and played inconsistently behind center for the South Florida franchise.
NFL
NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson, Panthers News

The Miami Dolphins have been the team mentioned all along for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, another East Coast team appears to be interested in getting into the mix. According to a Sunday afternoon report from Joe Person, the Carolina Panthers are expected to make a run at Watson.
NFL
3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 6

Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
NFL
Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 8

It's been a wildly inconsistent year for top-12 finishes for running backs and wide receivers, while the tight end landscape has been even more volatile. Now more than ever, it's important to scour league waiver wires to look for potential Flex options. At the very least, building enough roster depth entering the second half of the fantasy season is pivotal to earning a few wins and competing for the fantasy postseason. As we saw in a condensed slate that was missing several talented teams and players, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond finished as the WR12 in full-PPR leagues, while Calvin Ridley scored a touchdown and still finished as just the WR29. As always, this goes to show that the combination of the opponent, game script, and playcalling vastly outweighs talent and past performances.
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa trade rumors: Potential landing spots for Dolphins QB ahead of 2021 NFL trade deadline

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has repeatedly called Tua Tagovailoa "our quarterback" this year, refusing to address rumors of Miami's reported interest in Deshaun Watson. And yet, with the NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline fast approaching, the Dolphins continue to be one of the most rumored destinations for the Texans quarterback, who's still facing 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct but apparently might get his wish of a relocation.
NFL
Miami Dolphins Announce They’ve Signed A New QB

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
NFL
Houston Texans Owner Cal McNair Apologizes for Racial Slur

Houston Texans owner Cal McNair issued an apology on Tuesday for using an anti-Asian slur during a team charity golf tournament in May. Bally Sports reporter Michael Silver revealed on Tuesday that McNair, the franchise's CEO and chairman, used the slur while referring to the COVID pandemic. "I'm sorry that...
NFL
Stephen Ross “not dealing with” questions about Deshaun Watson

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Ross also wants to not be fined for tampering, presumably. Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Ross declined to address questions from reporters about a potential trade for Watson. “I know what it’s about and I’m not dealing...
NFL
Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
Drew Rosenhaus Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson

Longtime NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus has been banging the drum for the Miami Dolphins to trade for Deshaun Watson since the summer. He pounded it a little harder today, after Miami dropped a sixth-straight game. The Dolphins battled back to take a late 28-27 lead before a Younghoe Koo field goal on the final play lifted the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-28 win.
NFL
