CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury will ‘disown’ brother Tommy if he loses to Jake Paul, says promoter Frank Warren

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Br4gH_0cXP9OJB00

Tyson Fury has warned his brother Tommy Fury that he will “disown” him if he loses to Jake Paul .

The former Love Island star is set to face YouTube celebrity turned professional boxer Paul in a multi-million dollar fight later this year.

Although a date for the fight has yet to be announced, the fighters have agreed terms on a deal following weeks of trash talk between the pair.

Tommy Fury improved his professional boxing record to 7-0 as he secured a victory on his US debut in August. The 22-year-old appeared on the undercard of Paul’s split-decision victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and the pair exchanged words in a heated confrontation afterwards .

Tommy Fury was part of his brother’s support team for the ‘Gypsy King’s’ knockout victory over rival Deontay Wilder and his promoter Frank Warren has revealed that the heavyweight champion joked about the upcoming fight with Paul prior to the contest in Las Vegas.

“He’s going to have to win the fight, otherwise the family are going to disown him! You should have heard them in the dressing room, just before the Wilder fight, I was there when they told him,” Warren told talkSPORT .

“Look, there will be a lot of pressure on Tommy and he will be in the other guy’s backyard. But he comes from fighting stock and I believe he has got the beating of him.

“It is a big gamble, but it is a very lucrative gamble. He’s getting extremely well paid and I’m not going to stand in his way of getting serious, life-changing money.

“He gets paid a lot of money in a fight I believe he wins.”

Tommy Fury defeated Anthony Taylor in August on points and the Paul fight would represent the biggest bout of his career by far.

Paul, 24, has yet to face an established boxer since turning professional, following his victories over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and UFC fighters Ben Askren and Woodley.

Paul has bet that Fury must change his name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’ if he loses the fight, while the American must pay him an extra $500,000 if he wins.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Tommy Fury Sends A Warning Shot At Jake Paul

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul have been going back and forth for quite some time now, and fans have been waiting to see what would happen between them. At this point, everyone just wants the two to fight, although they seem more than happy to throw shots at each other on social media, without actually signing a fight deal. In fact, even Tommy's brother Tyson Fury is starting to get annoyed.
COMBAT SPORTS
dexerto.com

Jake Paul hits back at Pete Davidson’s boxing roast in SNL skit

YouTube star Jake Paul is hitting out at Pete Davidson after he was portrayed by the comedian for the butt of a joke during a skit on Saturday Night Live. Jake Paul is one of the biggest names in the YouTube game right now, largely because of his boxing pursuits. The influencer has decided to branch out from online entertainment into the world of combat sports, where he has found surprising success.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Robinson
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Tyson Fury
chatsports.com

Tommy Fury opens as slight favorite over Jake Paul in proposed boxing match

Tommy Fury -150 Fury, 22, has gone down the traditional boxing route while 24-year-old Paul has fought only non-boxers such as YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, and former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. He is 4-0 since making his debut last year, finishing three out of his four fights via KO.
COMBAT SPORTS
SPORTbible

When Could Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury Take Place?

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have traded words constantly over the past six months, and it now appears that a fight between the pair is edging closer. The Disney star turned YouTuber is now 4-0 in the professional game, with three knockouts. The one fight he did not quite manage a KO was against his last opponent, MMA fighter Tyron Woodley. Paul had just one amateur bout, against KSI's younger brother Deji, stopping him inside six rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ufc#Nba#Woodley
The Independent

Frank Warren tells Anthony Joshua to let Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk next

Promoter Frank Warren says Anthony Joshua should let Tyson Fury take on Oleksandr Usyk next in a unification fight.Fury and Usyk hold all the belts in the heavyweight division after they defeated Deontay Wilder and Joshua respectively. But Joshua has triggered the rematch clause in his contract with Usyk meaning a unification bout won’t be on the docket for at least a year.“He shouldn’t be going through with it,” Warren told Sky Sports. “It’s his choice. If he knocks it on the head, it opens the door for us to do the unification [Fury vs Usyk].“Let AJ get a warm-up...
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury Is The Planet’s Best Heavyweight Bar None”

Frank Warren is sitting in a great position in the heavyweight division. The entire boxing community is still talking about the trilogy fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (31-0-1, 22ko) and Alabaman power puncher Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41ko). However, Queensberry Promotions head honcho Frank Warren is all smiles when looking at the future of the heavyweight division.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury beats Anthony Joshua ‘in every department’, claims promoter Frank Warren

Tyson Fury “beats Anthony Joshua in every department”, according to the WBC champion’s promoter Frank Warren.The 33-year-old knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of a heavyweight classic in Las Vegas at the weekend to retain his title and status as the No1 fighter in the division.Fury’s win comes just two weeks after Joshua convincingly lost a unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk, the second time the Briton has lost his belts in just over two years.Fury’s victory and Joshua’s defeat leave a clash between the compatriots further away than ever, just months after they looked set to meet...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Frank Warren says Joshua shouldn’t face Usyk in immediate rematch

By William Lloyd: Promoter Frank Warren thinks it’s a good idea for Anthony Joshua NOT to take an immediate rematch with Oleksandr Usyk for his next fight. Warren would like to see Joshua take another fight or two before facing Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to try and win back his IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
dexerto.com

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is ‘confirmed’ says former UFC fighter

Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent may have been confirmed by former UFC fighter Josh Thomson, who claimed that Nate Diaz will be taking on the YouTube sensation. Ever since Jake Paul scored a split-decision victory over Tyron Woodley to improve to 4-0, fans have been wondering who The Problem Child would be taking on next. Despite reports that he’d be duking it out with Tommy Fury, Paul has since said he’s looking at other adversaries.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Tommy Fury Sees Easy Fight Against Jake Paul: ‘He’s Not A Boxer’

Tommy Fury thinks he’s got an easy ticket to the pay window if he does indeed face Jake Paul. Fury and Paul have been trading barbs for a few months now. Fury has said that Paul is playing pretend as a boxer, while the YouTube star has claimed that Fury’s girlfriend is sliding in his DMs. Both men have gone back-and-forth on why a bout between the two hasn’t materialized but it appears we’re closer than ever to witnessing it.
COMBAT SPORTS
dexerto.com

Tommy Fury’s coach will make him retire if he loses to Jake Paul

Tommy Fury’s dad and coach John Fury has revealed that “it’s over” for his son if he doesn’t beat Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing match. After taking the victory in bouts against both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul is already eyeing up his next opponent and it’s looking like he’ll be taking on the undefeated boxer, Tommy Fury.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury Views Joe Joyce as The Biggest Threat, Says Warren

According to promoter Frank Warren, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury views Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce as the biggest up and coming threat in the weight class. Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs), 36-years-old, has been fast-tracked due to his age and late start in the pro ranks. Last year he...
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Tommy Fury makes bold promise for Jake Paul fight

After months of trash talk, it appears that Tommy Fury and Jake Paul will finally step in the ring and battle it out. However, if you’re asking Fury, there is absolutely not a chance that Paul wins this fight. In fact, the Brit promised that he would end the Youtuber-turned-Boxer. Via TMZ Sports:
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury targeting return to the ring early next year, Frank Warren reveals

Tyson Fury is being primed for a spring return to the ring but is enjoying some much-needed family time, according to promoter Frank Warren.The British boxer defended his WBC heavyweight crown earlier this month with an 11th-round knockout of American rival Deontay Wilder to bring their trilogy fight to a dramatic climax in Las Vegas.Immediately after the victory Fury admitted he would enjoy a “well-earned break” after a chaotic build-up to the bout with an original July date pushed back after the 33-year-old contracted Covid-19 while his new-born daughter also spent time in intensive care unit in August.Asked when the ‘Gypsy King’...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmasucka.com

Jake Paul set to meet Tommy Fury December 18

Both boxers are young and undefeated so far. Paul with 4 wins – three knockouts, will meet another undefeated boxer Fury with 7 wins — four knockouts. Jake is 2 years older at 24. They are putting their undefeated records on the line. Tommy the younger brother of boxing legend Tyson Fury has stated that he knows he is destined to become a champion someday. After his victory over Woodley, Paul went out looking for potential opponents. He clashed with Love Island star and pro boxer Tommy Fury.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

308K+
Followers
125K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy