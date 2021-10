One step forward, two steps back. That seems to be the trend among the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster. In each of the first six games, the Bucs have lost at least one starter. Against the Miami Dolphins, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered a concussion and was forced to miss the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in week six. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has missed the last three games and Lavonte David was out against Philadelphia after suffering a sprained ankle against Miami.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO