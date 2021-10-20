CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europa League: Daka scores 4 as Leicester beats Spartak 4-3

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) -- Patson Daka scored four goals to inspire Leicester's comeback in a 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Wednesday. With Leicester 2-0 down in the Russian capital,...

