Economy

UK shipping firm sees operations in the EU increase since Brexit

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A British shipping and logistics firm say they have increased their operations in Europe 'five-fold' since Brexit.

Brunswick International have operated in the shipping industry for more than two decades throughout their time working from Liverpool Docks before they expanded operations to Salford to cope with soaring demand after Brexit came to pass.

They also opened a new £2million HQ and customs bond facility after reporting extra demand for its services, moving from their Kirkdale HQ on Merseyside this year to open a new 50,000sq ft warehouse in Hunts Cross.

The new site, which also includes 15,000sq ft of external storage, follows a surge in demand from growing numbers of domestic and international clients since the UK left the European Union.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bskji_0cXP8zYv00
Fred Connolly (left) and Steve Crane (right) are directors of Brunswick International

Yearly the warehouse and logistics company now deals with around 20,000 containers, making the company one of the biggest import and export firms in the UK.

Brunswick International managing director Steve Crane said: 'We are delighted with our new premises which will allow Brunswick to expand business operations. For many years, our core business was with the USA and China but increasingly, we're working throughout Europe moving freight by road, sea and air.

'There has been a surge in business since Brexit. In fact, our business within the EU has increased five-fold since Brexit.

'We've had to make the move to accommodate the increased demand. We've also expanded our operations in Salford and are looking at other possible locations around the UK.

'We enjoyed over twenty wonderful years in Kirkdale but we are looking forward to continued success from our new home. The new premises have everything we need and will be the central hub of operations for the company.'

Brunswick was also granted a highly-valued customs bond facility, which allows businesses to store their goods with the advantage of delaying the payment of custom duties until the goods are released.

The new location adds to Brunswick's Salford warehouse and will be home to the majority of the company's 47 staff.

