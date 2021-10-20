CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Capstone Distributor Secures Microturbine Order From Llanogas

By Akanksha
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Capstone Green Energy Corp's (NASDAQ: CGRN) exclusive distributor for Colombia and Venezuela, Supernova Energy Services, has secured an order for a three-bay C400 Signature Series microturbine to be installed in a cogeneration...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

State’s largest energy companies launch campaign to expand solar power

UNDATED (WOOD) — Consumers Energy and DTE Energy on Monday announced a new collaboration that aims to expand solar energy use. The MI Community Solar project will promote the billions of dollars being invested into community solar projects and future endeavors, educating homeowners and business owners about renewable energy opportunities. The goal is to extend […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Glencore secures LNG from Cheniere

Cheniere said the deal reinforces its position as a global LNG leader. US-based Cheniere Energy said October 25 that it signed a 13-year sale and purchase agreement to deliver LNG to Anglo-Swiss multinational commodity trading company Glencore. Glencore agreed to purchase around 800,000 metric tons/year of LNG from Cheniere on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Komo Plant Based Foods Completes First Production Run at Co-Manufacturer and Fulfills First Distributor Orders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ('Komo'), a premium frozen plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully ramped up production through its new co-manufacturing partner and completed fulfilment last week of purchase orders for all four of its distributors.
RETAIL
inavateonthenet.net

QSC appoints new distributor in Denmark

QSC has announced the appointment of Kinovox Scandinavia as its new distributor for Denmark, effective January 1, 2022. Based in Herlev, close to Copenhagen, Kinovox is a provider of pro audio and AV products. “We are thrilled to partner with such an experienced and highly professional distribution partner to expand...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Microturbine#Infrastructure#Supernova Energy Services#Llanogas#C400s
Benzinga

RF Industries Secures $10M Follow-On Order For OptiFlex Solution

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) received a follow-on order of more than $10 million from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer at Cables Unlimited division for its OptiFlex hybrid fiber solution for use in the build-out of wireless tower sites. OptiFlex is a composite of multiple cables, including a variation...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Announces Kickstart of the Specialty Retail Channel

The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, and The Clean Beverage(R) company, recently announced its products will now be sold and distributed through leading global health and wellness retailer, GNC. Per the update, Alkaline88(R) one- and two-liter bottles will be available in the refrigerated cooler section of 350 of the top U.S. retail locations of GNC.
BUSINESS
raleighnews.net

AuthBridge secures Series A investment from Infinity Alternatives

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AuthBridge, India's largest Authentication player has raised Series A investment from an Infinity Alternatives-led investor group. Infinity Alternatives is a boutique asset manager, which invests across private and listed equities and currently manages/advises more than US USD 100mn in assets for multiple family...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Vice

Citing Climate, New York Nixes Two Natural Gas Power Plant Plans

New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation has denied permits to two proposed natural gas upgrades to existing power plants, citing concern about climate change and greenhouse gas emissions associated with the plants. The agency denied permits to a major expansion of the Danskammer Energy Center in Newburgh, New York, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

European Cannabis Co. Bloomwell Gets $10M In Seed Funding From Boris Jordan's Measure 8

European cannabis market operator Bloomwell Group recently closed a seed funding round of more than $10 million dollars. This is one of the largest seed investments the European cannabis market has seen to date. The investment round was led by U.S.-based Measure 8 Venture Partners, a fund founded by Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC:CURLF)’s executive chairman Boris Jordan, who will also join Bloomwell Group’s board.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Logicbroker Raises $135 Million to Enhance Drop Shipping Capability

Cloud-based e-commerce platform Logicbroker on Tuesday secured a massive $135 million funding raise led by K1 Investment Management. The Connecticut-based company plans to expand its full-function drop ship and marketplace services, which it offers to suppliers, retailers, brands, and 3PLs alike. Logistics is no longer just an expense for businesses...
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Trina Solar 112MW power plant with 670W Vertex modules connected to the grid

Covering an area of 217 hectares, the PV project can provide about 220,000 MWh green power per year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 200,000 tons. With a vast area and an average altitude of more than 3,400 meters, the Dachaidan region offers ample solar resources, which makes it an ideal location for solar power plant. To maximize the efficiency, the owner, Concord New Energy, looked for PV modules with high energy yield and great reliability. After cautious comparisons, it was decided to employ Trina Solar's 670W Vertex series of most advanced ultra-high power modules, which was just launched early this year. The first batch of modules was shipped on June 16; it took only three months to complete the project and connect to the grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

MingYang secures 375MW offshore wind order in Vietnam

MingYang has agreed a turbine purchase agreement with PowerChina International Group for Vietnam’s 375MW Cà Mau Cà Mau (375MW) OffshoreCà Mau, Cà Mau, Vietnam, Asia-Pacific Click to see full details intertidal offshore wind complex. It will supply 75 of its MySE 5.0-166 offshore wind turbines for the project off southern...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Caesars Entertainment

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Caesars Entertainment has an average price target of $131.17 with a high of $138.00 and a low of $127.00.
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla has delivered yet another incredible earnings report, shocking markets with its improving profit margins. There is more to come from the trailblazing electric vehicle company, however, with its move to cheap, cobalt-free batteries. This new battery chemistry will allow Tesla to produce cheaper and longer-lasting batteries in its new...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
81K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy