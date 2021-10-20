Capstone Distributor Secures Microturbine Order From Llanogas

Covering an area of 217 hectares, the PV project can provide about 220,000 MWh green power per year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 200,000 tons. With a vast area and an average altitude of more than 3,400 meters, the Dachaidan region offers ample solar resources, which makes it an ideal location for solar power plant. To maximize the efficiency, the owner, Concord New Energy, looked for PV modules with high energy yield and great reliability. After cautious comparisons, it was decided to employ Trina Solar's 670W Vertex series of most advanced ultra-high power modules, which was just launched early this year. The first batch of modules was shipped on June 16; it took only three months to complete the project and connect to the grid.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO