As Activision Blizzard is giving an Overwatch character a name change, the company has also opened up the opportunity for players to change their BattleTags, too. "As we introduce a new name, you might have the desire to do the same," the company said in a blog post on the official website. "Starting October 22, 2021, and continuing through November 5, 2021, all players will be offered a free BattleTag name change. This applies to anyone who does not currently have a free name change available. Existing name changes will not stack for future use."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO