Mobile gaming has shot to the top of the video game industry, now representing 60% of the market, and growing. While the traditional video games industry still remains a male-dominated category, one of the fastest growing segments in mobile gaming is growth largely being driven by women, who love to compete. According to Skillz, the leading mobile games platform that powers over two billion tournaments every year, nearly 60% of players on its platform are female. What’s more, 64% of women today say they prefer mobile games over other platforms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO