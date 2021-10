Dry conditions continue through Wednesday's forecast, but we won't enjoy as much sunshine as we did Tuesday. Our Wednesday morning will run a bit warmer than yesterday, but you'll still want the coat as you head out the door. Temperatures will run in the lower 40's for most through the morning commute. Clouds will quickly build over the region, leading to mostly cloudy skies through much of the workday. Temperatures will remain mild despite the clouds, reaching the upper 50's to around 60 degrees for the afternoon.

