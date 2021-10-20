CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa State Patrol announces Trooper Ted Benda’s passing

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Des Moines) The men and women of the Iowa State Patrol and Department of Public Safety sadly announced the passing of Trooper Ted Benda ISP #313.

Trooper Benda was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, October 14th while in route to assist the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted suspect. He succumbed to his injuries today, October 20, 2021.

Trooper Benda joined the DCI in 2005, assigned to the Special Enforcement Operations Bureau in Marquette. He transferred to the State Patrol in 2016, assigned to District 8 in Mason City and most recently working out of the District 10 office in Oelwein.

Officials stated, “He is not only a valuable part of the Department of Public Safety, but he was more importantly a loving husband, father, son, and brother. Trooper Benda leaves behind his wife, Holly, and their four young children along with many family, friends, and colleagues. Please keep the Benda family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this unimaginable loss.”

Thomas Smith
7d ago

Thank You for Your Service.Peace be with his Family and those who Cherished his Friendship. Back the Blue.

