Chicopee, MA

Amtrak investigating train accident involving person on tracks in Chicopee

By WWLP Digital First
 6 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Amtrak and Chicopee police are investigating an incident with Vermonter Train 55 Wednesday afternoon.

Increase for food and shelter in Hampden County

Amtrak Spokesperson Jason Abrams told 22News around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Vermonter Train 55 was traveling from Albans, Vermont to Washington D.C. when it came into contact with a person on the tracks west of Holyoke. No injuries were reported from any passengers on the train.

According to Chicopee Police Spokesperson Donna Liszka, the person involved in the accident was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

As of 4:35 p.m., Amtrak says the train is back on the move. It is running roughly 35 minutes late.

Vermonter Train 55

Amtrak is working with local officials as they continue to investigate the accident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

