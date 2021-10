For 37 seasons and counting, MTV’s “The Challenge” — formerly known as “Real World/Road Rules Challenge” — has been one of the most consistent reality competition shows on all of TV. It is full of complicated physical challenges, of course, but it also comes with plenty of interpersonal drama between players. Ahead of the show’s 500th episode, Variety ranks the Top 20 seasons so far, plus looks back at the show that started it all. Honorable Mention: Road Rules: All Stars Season 1 (1998) This was where it all began. If not for “Road Rules’s” adventure spin on MTV’s reality TV format, there would be would...

