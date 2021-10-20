There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Historic Bridge You’ll Find At Minneopa Falls In Minnesota

Have you ever been to Minneopa Falls State Park? If you have, you know that this beautiful park has plenty to offer, from grazing buffalo to a rushing waterfall. One of the park’s most well-known features happens to be a historic bridge that allows for a spectacular view of the waterfall below. It’s absolutely magical, and it’s one of the top reasons to visit the park. Read on below to learn more about this Minnesota landmark.

Minneopa State Park is a 4,600-acre state park in Mankato, Minnesota. Known for the beautiful Minneopa Falls, as well as a 330-acre bison enclosure, it's a popular destination for people all around the state.

One of the most prominent features at Minneopa State Park is its beautiful bridge. The original concrete bridge was built in 1921.

Almost a century later, it needed repairs. A new bridge, with safety upgrades, was completed in 2012. It looks about the same as the old bridge, complete with the beautiful arch that gave the original bridge so much character.

Today, the bridge still draws visitors looking for an amazing view from where it crosses Minneopa Creek.

You'll have the best view in the park of the top of the falls. The first drop, while not as impressive, is still a beautiful sight in every season of the year.

Look out from the other side of the bridge, and you'll see the water as it rushes over the second, 39-foot drop. It's absolutely spectacular, and a unique opportunity to see a waterfall at the height of its journey downstream.

A viewing platform across the gorge offers a beautiful view of the bridge itself. Surrounded by wooded scenery, and crossing over an impressive double waterfall, the bridge looks like something out of a fairytale. This magical Minnesota landmark is not to be missed!

Have you been to Minneopa State Park? Let us know your favorite part in the comments! And be sure to check out our past articles about famous Minnesota bridges, including Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge , the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, and the tallest bridge in Minnesota: the Virginia High Bridge .

The post There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Historic Bridge You’ll Find At Minneopa Falls In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State .