Military

Where Taliban and ex-soldiers face their wounds

Democrat-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Taliban fighter Mohammad Ishaq spent years fighting in...

democratherald.com

The Independent

Interpreter who helped rescue Joe Biden finally escapes Afghanistan

An Afghan interpreter who had helped US president Joe Biden escape a possible ambush in 2008, has managed to leave Taliban-ruled Afghanistan along with his family with help from the US. Aman Khalili, an Afghan employee of the US government, was part of the group that had driven the then-senator...
U.S. POLITICS
The Jewish Press

IDF Warns Syrian Soldiers Against Cooperating with Hezbollah – Report

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) reportedly dropped leaflets over southern Syria on Monday warning Syrian Army soldiers to refrain from cooperating with Iranian-backed Shia and Hezbollah forces operating against Israel in the area, several sources reported. According to a copy of the leaflets seen by TPS, the IDF warned the...
MILITARY
NWI.com

Germany detains 2 ex-soldiers trying to form mercenary group

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities on Wednesday detained two former soldiers who are alleged to have tried to form a mercenary group that would have intervened in the military conflict in Yemen. Federal prosecutors said the men, identified only as Arend-Adolf G. and Achim A. in keeping with Germany privacy...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban
Reuters

Ex-Taliban commander pleads not guilty to killing U.S. troops

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A former Taliban commander previously accused of kidnapping an American journalist pleaded not guilty on Friday to murdering three U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan in 2008, telling a federal judge that the "accusations are incorrect." Haji Najibullah, 45, appeared in federal court in Manhattan to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Soldier's Taser wound 'contributed minimally' to death, inquest hears

A Taser wound "contributed only minimally" to the death of an ex-soldier, an inquest has heard. Platoon Sgt Spencer Beynon, 43, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, died after officers were called in June 2016 over concerns about his behaviour. He was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after tours of Afghanistan and...
MILITARY
KESQ

Ex-German soldiers arrested for trying to create paramilitary unit to fight in Yemen

Two former German soldiers have been arrested on suspicion of attempting to create a paramilitary unit to fight in Yemen’s civil war, prosecutors said Wednesday. The men — identified as Arend-Adolf G. and Achim A. — are “strongly suspected” of trying to set up a terrorist organization and recruit other former soldiers and police officers, the federal prosecutor in Karlsruhe said in a statement.
MILITARY
Shore News Network

Two German ex-soldiers detained over plot to fight in Yemen

BERLIN (Reuters) – German police on Wednesday detained two former soldiers on terrorism-related charges for allegedly trying to form a mercenary group of up to 150 members to fight in Yemen, the Federal Public Prosecutor said. Police searched the suspects’ apartments in Munich and the district of Calw, near the...
MILITARY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Ex-soldiers protest in Guatemala to get civil war payment

GUATEMALA CITY — Former soldiers who are demanding they be paid a war-time bonus for serving in Guatemala’s 1960-1996 civil war burst onto the grounds of the country’s congress building Tuesday and set several vehicles on fire. The protesters broke down gates leading into the building’s parking lot and torched...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Iran urges Taliban to adopt 'friendly' approach at regional meet

Iran's foreign minister called on the Taliban to adopt a "friendly" approach, during a meeting Wednesday of Afghanistan's six neighbouring countries to determine a "roadmap" following the Islamists' takeover of Kabul. The meeting, two months after the Islamist extremists swept to power in Kabul, brought the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to Tehran, while their Chinese and Russian counterparts joined via video-link. "It is essential that the Taliban adopts a friendly approach towards its neighbours and takes the necessary measures to assure them that there is no threat to their neighbours from Afghanistan," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said. "I hope that we can paint a clearer picture of the realities of Afghanistan, and the expectations of the neighbouring countries most affected by the developments in that country, and develop a roadmap."
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
Fox News

Can the US defend against Chinese missile attack?

The revelation that China has advanced in developing hypersonic weapons has renewed calls for the U.S. military to invest both in hypersonic weapons as well as the capability to combat such weapons. The test of a Chinese hypersonic missile in August appeared to catch U.S. military officials by surprise, with...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops secretly tipped off about Iran-backed attack, bomb fragments found where they sleep, says report

After receiving a tip about an imminent Iranian-backed drone and rocket attack on a base in Syria last week, U.S. forces housed there quietly evacuated the base, unnamed military officials told Fox News on Monday. Upon returning to the base, U.S. troops reportedly found fragments from exploded munitions in places where they slept and stood guard.
MILITARY
Fox News

US military was tipped off about Iran-backed attack on troops in Syria, saving lives

EXCLUSIVE: The U.S. military was tipped off prior to an Iran-backed drone attack on a base in Syria housing American forces. Roughly 200 U.S. troops were evacuated by C-130 transport planes prior to the attack last week, while about two dozen remained at the small base, one military official told Fox News. While it was not clear what type of intelligence led to the tip, multiple officials say it saved lives.
