An increased risk of glaucoma can be added onto the hefty list of negative consequences of pollution. Photo: Getty Images. Most people think of respiratory illness when considering the adverse health effects of poor air quality—and rightfully so—but it also contributes to a number of less obvious issues, including rates of diabetes and glaucoma. Particles smaller than 2.5µm (PM2.5) are known risk factors for diabetes, and diabetes itself is a risk factor for glaucoma. Because PM2.5 has been demonstrated to induce the expression of hypoxia-inducible factor 1-alpha in mice, first causing retinopathy and then glaucoma, researchers recently examined whether the risk of glaucoma changes when diabetes patients are exposed to different PM2.5 concentrations. They found that PM2.5 not only increases the risk of glaucoma but also represents an independent risk factor for glaucoma in patients with diabetes.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO