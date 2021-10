Most NBA rotations run nine or 10 men deep. There's common sense to this. In a perfect world, teams would play only their five best players for the entire game. We just don't live in a perfect world. Players get tired. They become susceptible to injury. They aren't right for all matchups. So teams need a few reliable reserves with diverse skill sets. Generally speaking, teams only want to use those reserves enough to ensure that they can maximize their best players. That's where the balance of nine or 10 men comes from. In big games, that number tends to shrink. Pat Riley famously says that when it counts, teams should "use eight, rotate seven, play six, trust five."

