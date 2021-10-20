CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlanta Fair Presents a Magical Time featuring Lady Houdini

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJDyT_0cXP3dzs00
Atlanta Fair

The Atlanta Fair has rolled back into town through Nov. 7, 2021, offering locals and visitors a variety of thrilling entertainment that now includes weekend shows with escape artist Kristen Johnson, known as Lady Houdini! Johnson is the world’s premier female escape artist and is a recognized performer throughout the country. An incredibly versatile magician, escape artist and entertainer, she is known for her fearlessness and personalized takes on classic tricks. Her greatest achievement to date is breaking Henry Houdini’s record for most Water Torture Cell escapes ever performed -- with over 1,000 escapes! Fair guests can experience her jaw-dropping act every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 6.

WHAT: Lady Houdini at The Atlanta Fair 2021

Heart-pounding escape routines, impressive magic and more!

WHEN: Oct. 15 – Nov. 6

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only

WHERE: Turner Field – Grey Lot

655 Central Ave SW

Atlanta, GA 30315

404.913.FAIR (3247)

HOW: Fair tickets are available at the gate beginning on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.

Fair Entrance Fees:

Always: $2 for guests under 42”

Monday – Friday: $5 for guests 42” and taller

Saturday Matinee (1-5 p.m.): $5 for guests 42” and taller

Saturday Evening (after 5 p.m.): $8 for guests 42” and taller

Sunday: $5 for guests 42” and taller

Midway Ride Tickets are as follows:

Individual tickets: $1.25 each or 25 Tickets for $25

Unlimited Ride Armbands: $25 each

*Unlimited Ride Armbands are only valid on the day they are purchased.

Parental Escort Policy in Effect

Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older on Friday and Saturday evenings. One adult may escort up to four youth. All guests must be able to present a valid Georgia or government issued photo ID.

Health & Wellness

In response to COVID-19, The Atlanta Fair team is taking extra precautions for the safety of all patrons, including regularly sanitizing all rides and attractions at the outdoor venue. Guests are asked to wear a mask while in attendance and practice social distancing when possible.

About Atlanta Fair

Since its inception in 1980, The Atlanta Fair at Turner Field has brought the thrills, excitement and sounds of the Midway to Georgia residents. What was once only the dream of three carnival-loving brothers from Southeastern Kentucky has blossomed into one of the largest in-town fairs in the Southeast United States.

For more information, including weather updates, events and discounts visit the Atlanta Fair online at atlantafair.net and on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

