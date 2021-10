A-List celebrities can certainly afford to have a personal chef whip up the best of the best for their meals, sourcing exotic ingredients and crafting avant-garde dishes that wouldn't be out of place at a Michelin-starred restaurant, just for the star's regular dinner. They can also likely snag just about any reservation they want at the world's top restaurants, having their meals prepped by iconic chefs who have countless awards in the industry. However, at the end of the day, celebrities are humans, too. And sometimes, they just want the comforting fare that they remember from their childhood.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO