Iowa State

Iowa State Trooper dies from injuries suffered in crash

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 6 days ago

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is confirming that a State Trooper has died after suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash last week. Trooper Ted Benda was in route to assist a Clayton County Sheriff’s Deputy when he crashed last Thursday. He died from his injuries today.

The DPS says Benda joined the Iowa Division of Criminal investigation in 2005. He became a State Trooper in 2016 and worked out of the Mason City and then Oelwelin offices. He is survived by his wife, Holly, and their four children.

ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

