With children back in school, taking the necessary measures to help ensure their immune system and overall wellbeing is supported year-round is something that may be top of mind for many parents. In addition to staying up to date with recommended childhood vaccinations, the Centers for Disease Control also says regular well-child visits are an essential part of your little one’s overall wellness as it’s an opportunity to track growth and developmental milestones and discuss any concerns about your child’s health. It’s also a great opportunity to ask your child’s doctor for tips on how to help support their immune system.

