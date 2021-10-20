Drier air is back

We've got pleasant conditions this morning across the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the upper 50s. There is a severe weather threat that is heading our way, but it won't arrive until tonight so you won't have trouble getting the kids to and from school or getting to and from work.
We'll start off the day with lots of humidity, warm temperatures and gusty southeasterly winds. A cold front will push in before noon and bring gusty and dry northwesterly winds and cooler air will follow for the rest of the week.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- With a severe weather threat approaching in the next 24 hours, there are some things people can do protect themselves and their property, especially if they have outdoor Halloween decorations. One of the biggest concerns is high winds, and with Halloween five days away, decorations flying are...
