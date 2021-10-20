CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

It's time to prepare for winter: Look up to see the full hunter's moon tonight

Siskiyou Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hunter's moon this year is the first full moon of fall. Other nicknames for October’s full moon include the falling leaves moon, the migrating moon, the drying rice moon, and the freezing moon. Last year, the hunter's moon fell on Halloween night, the first time that a full...

www.siskiyoudaily.com

Fox11online.com

PHOTOS: Full Hunter's Moon on display in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- A clear night and morning provided excellent conditions to see this year's full Hunter's Moon. The Hunter's Moon is the first full moon after the Harvest Moon. According to space.com, the moon reached its peak just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Share your photos of the moon with us...
WISCONSIN STATE
creators.com

Hunter's Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Satisfaction in a relationship depends on overlooking the shortcomings and fixing attention on what is working beautifully, which will be particularly easy for you to see today. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It may not seem like it, but you have room in your life for a...
ASTRONOMY
AL.com

Full Hunter’s Moon: What to expect for October’s full moon

October’s full moon will be lighting up the night sky this week. This month’s full moon, called the “Hunter’s Moon,” will peak at 10:57 a.m. ET (9:57 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, Oct. 20 but will appear full throughout the week until Thursday, Oct. 21. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the...
ASTRONOMY
27 First News

Why the full moon is called the Full Hunter’s Moon this month

The moon will be full at 10:57 a.m. Oct. 20, 2021. This Full Moon is known as the Full Hunter’s Moon. The names for these full moons come from a variety of previous groups or civilizations and tribes. The idea behind most of them was to associated the full moon with a feature that you would expect at that time of the year.
ASTRONOMY
WBOY 12 News

Hunter’s Moon visible Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – October’s full moon will appear in all its glory on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Although becoming full after it sets Wednesday morning, it will still be big, bright, and visible to the naked eye. The full moon will rise Wednesday evening at 6:52 p.m., just after sunset at 6:34 p.m. in Clarksburg. […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
ladailypost.com

Big, Bright Hunter’s Moon Viewed Tonight From Los Alamos

The Hunter’s Moon, viewed tonight from Los Alamos, marks the first full moon of the fall season in the Northern Hemisphere. October’s full moon will remain big and bright in the night sky through Thursday. Source: space.com, Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Full Moon October 2021: How to see ‘unique’ moonrise of Hunter’s Moon

This months full moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, is set to peak on Wednesday, offering skygazers a “unique” opportunity to see an autumnal moonrise.The full moon comes less than a month after the autumn equinox, meaning the lunar orbit is more ecliptic than usual.This phenomenon results in the full moon rising at around sunset in northerly latitudes, providing a colourful backdrop for the moonrise.EarthSky magazine notes that “nature is particularly cooperative” around this time of year for the Harvest and Hunter’s moons, making “the fall full moonrises unique”.The proximity of the Moon to the horizon as it rises may...
ASTRONOMY
Washington Post

Photos: Full hunter’s moon brightens skies, to continue Thursday night

This story, first published Wednesday, was updated Thursday with more images from the public. As autumn settles in and crops are cleared from the field, hunters journey into the twilight to stock up on fattening deer — guided by the light of a full moon, known as the hunter’s moon.
ASTRONOMY
KTEN.com

Hunter’s Moon: The first full moon of Autumn

(KTEN) -- The Hunter’s Moon rises Wednesday night, marking the first full moon of the fall season in the Northern Hemisphere. The moon has appeared full since Monday night but reached its peak Wednesday at 9:57 a.m. CDT. The Hunter’s moon will remain big and bright through Thursday. The October...
ASTRONOMY
