CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur Morgan Hospital eases visitor restrictions

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z45vr_0cXP0F7B00

DECATUR, Ala. – Based on the number of COVID-19 cases in the area Morgan County has moved from a high-risk transmission level to a substantial transmission level. Decatur Morgan Hospital has changed its visitation policy to Level Green.

Green level visiting guidelines are as follows:

  • Hospitalized Inpatient Units: 2 visitor allowed, a support person may stay overnight if deemed appropiate by staff.
  • Critical Care/ICU: 2 visitors at a time. Visitors may rotate.
  • Emergency Department: 1 visitor per patient, 2 parents/guardians are allowed for pediatric patients, lobby visitation may be restricted as needed.
  • Tests and Procedures: 1 visitor per patients as space/social distancing permits.
  • Inpatient Surgery: 2 visitor allowed, a support person may stay overnight if deemed appropiate by staff. Surgery waiting room is on the ground floor.
  • Outpatient Surgery: 2 visitors per patients at a time.
  • Labor and Delivery: 2 visitor allowed, a support person may stay overnight if deemed appropiate by staff. Siblings are allowed.
  • Pediatrics: 2 parents/guardians.
  • Psychiatry: 1 visitor per patient during designated visiting hours.
Decatur Morgan Hospital implements new visitation policy

The full visitation policy can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, AL
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Decatur, AL
Government
Decatur, AL
Health
Morgan County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visiting Hours#Weather#Labor And Delivery#Emergency Department#Psychiatry#Level Green#Care Icu#Dmh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

2K+
Followers
865
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy