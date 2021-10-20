CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Town in Conflict a Special Event in Historic Washington Arkansas

By Mario Garcia
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Civil War was one of the most trying times in our nation’s history. Coming up on November 5-6, from 9-5 in historic Washington State Park, Arkansas...

kygl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle 106.3

Are You Looking For Something To Do This Weekend In Texarkana?

From great live music at local restaurants to great kid-friendly things to do this weekend. You can truly find it all in Texarkana. 1. You can see 9 different musical acts in Texarkana this weekend. From the local acoustic duos like Heather Linn and Jase Bryant to the 70s and 80s sounds of the Vegas Stars, you can find some great music in Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

The Texarkana Weekend Gig Guide

Fall is here and with the cool nights comes some great outdoor music venues where you can see some of the great live music Texarkana has to offer. Whiskey River has some great live music planned for you this weekend. Saturday night you can see the dance band "The Vegas Stars".
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Harvest Food Bank set to Bring Pantry Boxes to Columbia and Howard Counties

Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Columbia County with its Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, October 27, then Howard County on Wednesday, November 3. Waldo, Arkansas is the place to be for the Harvest Regional Food Bank distribution of the food boxes directly from their truck on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 9 AM to 11 AM or until all boxes have been distributed. The truck will be parked at 102 E. Main St., Waldo, AR (Fire Department). Next Mobile Pantry for Columbia Co Residents will be on January 5, 2022. So be sure and put that in your calendar.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana-Area COVID-19 Numbers for October 19

Here are your latest COVID-19 numbers for Texarkana and the immediate surrounding area. Texarkana Vaccination Hub: Individuals may visit vaccinate.christushealth.org for updated information on vaccines. Texas Department of State Health Services Vaccination Availability Map... Arkansas State Data [NEW]. Free COVID-19 testing is available at 902 W. 12th Street in Texarkana,...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

From great live music at local restaurants to great spooky things to do this weekend. You can truly find it all in Texarkana. 1. All of the live music in Texarkana in one place. No matter what type of music you like you can find some great live music at your favorite spot in Texarkana this weekend.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Abbott’s Executive Order on Mandated Vaccines – Plus Texarkana-Area COVID-19 Numbers for October 15

Governor Greg Abbott Monday this week issued an executive order stating that no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19. Governor Abbott also sent a message to the Chief Clerk of the House and Secretary of the Senate adding this issue as an item to the Third Special Session agenda. The executive order will be rescinded upon the passage of such legislation.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Historic SAU Building Restored to Former Glory

How great is this? I love to see our history preserved and if you have ever been to the campus of Southern Arkansas University then you most likely have seen the beautiful historic Bussey Hall. It is one of the landmarks on campus. Now it's back to its original glory...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy