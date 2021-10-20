Town in Conflict a Special Event in Historic Washington Arkansas

Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Columbia County with its Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, October 27, then Howard County on Wednesday, November 3. Waldo, Arkansas is the place to be for the Harvest Regional Food Bank distribution of the food boxes directly from their truck on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 9 AM to 11 AM or until all boxes have been distributed. The truck will be parked at 102 E. Main St., Waldo, AR (Fire Department). Next Mobile Pantry for Columbia Co Residents will be on January 5, 2022. So be sure and put that in your calendar.

