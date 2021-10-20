CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee-Alabama 2021: A Reuniting of Old Flames — and the Extinguishing of Old Methods — in a Rivalry That’s Transcended Generations

By Jake Nichols
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0qeH_0cXOywbM00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This Saturday, Tennessee (4-3, 2-1 SEC) and No. 4 Alabama (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will meet in Tuscaloosa for the 104th edition of “The Third Saturday in October.”

Of course, the game this year is being played on the fourth Saturday of the month — just as it is most seasons.

This calendar-based technicality aside, Alabama leads the series 58-37 with eight ties between the schools. Of Tennessee’s 37 wins, one could argue the Vols’ two biggest came in 1982 — as Johnny Majors beat Bear Bryant in Bryant’s last game against UT — and in 1995, when Peyton Manning fooled everyone at Legion Field on a bootleg that sparked the Vols in a 41-14 drubbing in Birmingham.

But, as anyone can attest, the Vols are long removed from lofting Majors onto their shoulders, or watching in awe as Manning hit Joey Kent on “play number one.”

From the day Nick Saban was hired at Alabama, his team has accumulated a win streak that now stretches 14 games to none. In other words, UT has not toppled the Tide since Phillip Fulmer beat then-Alabama coach Mike Shula in 2006 before Saban came to Tuscaloosa.

My, what changes have unfolded since then.

In his years in crimson, Saban has won six national championships — tied with Bryant himself for most in Alabama history — to give the Tide 18 in total.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has slipped into mediocrity, rifling through countless athletic department and coaching changes that have gelled together to form one of the greatest soap operas in college athletics.

The most recent development in that drama may even steal the spotlight from this week’s matchup, as former Alabama assistant and Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt — fired from UT in January because of NCAA violations — has lawyered up and seems to be coming for blood.

Back to the game at hand, though: since Pruitt’s demise, Josh Heupel has found himself at the helm on Rocky Top.

He’s since rejuvenated Tennessee’s players and fan base, even if some of that response was inappropriate in an Ole Miss matchup that became a drama all its own.

But this week, despite how much UT fans seem to like him and vice versa, Heupel will still be a new face in an old rivalry filled with familiarity.

Reuniting of Old Flames

The first and most obvious example here is Henry To’oto’o, the Alabama inside linebacker who transferred from Tennessee last season.

To’oto’o originally committed to the Vols in February of 2019, spurning Oregon, USC, Washington and, yes, Alabama in favor of what Pruitt seemed to be building on Rocky Top.

In the end, To’oto’o stayed at UT two years. He became a Freshman All-American, led the team with 76 tackles as a sophomore in 2020 and started all 10 games his second season before becoming one of several Vols to hit the transfer portal.

Since he’s joined the Tide, To’oto’o leads Alabama with 25 tackles after overcoming a shoulder injury sustained in Bama’s season-opening win over Miami.

“Henry’s a great player,” said UT wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. this week. “He’s a ballhawk. I’ve never been hit by (him), so I’ll guess we’ll see what that looks like.”

Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack also praised To’oto’o, saying that he does “a little bit of everything” for Alabama’s defense.

“When he touches you, you go down,” Mack said. “Really impressed with his style of play.”

Despite Mack’s praise, there appears to be no love lost from Vol fans to To’oto’o. In fact, they have have piled on the De La Salle (Calif.) product to the extent of pointing out that he wore a UT Nike bracelet in his first photo at Alabama.

As for Jones? It’s still a family affair, at least after the final whistle blows this Saturday.

“Competing against my brother, it’s going to be fun,” Jones said. “When you pick up, you communicate like you never left off. I’ll talk to him after the game.”

Aside from To’oto’o, another commonality between these teams is Tennessee defensive back Brandon Turnage.

Turnage transferred from Alabama this past offseason, and he has quickly become a valuable piece of depth for the Vols’ secondary.

In replacing Theo Jackson for his first start against South Carolina, Turnage racked up 14 tackles, two for loss, to garner SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

After the South Carolina win, Turnage mentioned how he chose Tennessee because of its staff, and how that staff has impacted him since he’s been in Knoxville.

“They’ve kept it strictly one-hundred with me,” Turnage said. “Just telling me I would have to work for everything I wanted, and I was up for the challenge.

“It’s been a real great experience learning from these guys. They really know what they’re talking about, and I really feel like they have my best interest and still do.”

“(Brandon) is continuing to grow and learn in our system and get better each day,” added Tennessee DB coach Willie Martinez. “He's got a great attitude. He understands that the guy he just replaced in one of the games has been playing the best in the back end in Theo. But we can also move him around. Again, he's been trained at corner, so he’ll play some there. He'll play some at Star. He’ll play some at Dime. (The plan) is to continue to play him, and he's earned that.”

But Turnage’s benefits at Tennessee have stretched beyond the field, as he has had moments in the film room and with his daughter that emulate differences in UT’s culture.

And, as mentioned before, those representations couldn’t be further from the way Pruitt ran the Vols’ program.

Extinguishing of Old Methods

When Jackson knew he would be out for the South Carolina game, he immediately started peppering Turnage with help in the film room so the Alabama transfer would be ready.

That moment, according to Martinez, was a reflection on both Jackson and on the culture Heupel has brought.

“I think it's both,” he said. “It starts obviously with Coach Heup and what he's brought here, and as a staff, and we’ve been saying it from Day One, it’s holding ourselves accountable, but also at the same time, too, taking ownership of each other.

“Be accountable for everything you do. That includes myself and them, and they've done that since we've been here. Theo is obviously a great leader, someone who has a tremendous amount of experience since he's been here. He's been the most consistent player since Day One, since we've gotten here.”

Martinez added that he’s not surprised that Jackson has been coaching guys up, because that’s the way they’ve done things in practice.

“Within it, we tell the guys that if you're not in, you should be coaching,” he said. “That's how we do it every day in reps and on the practice field. If you're on the second group, you're watching what the first group is doing, and then make sure that everybody knows what they're supposed to be doing.

“Theo knew he wasn't going to play. Obviously he took it upon himself, just like he does every day in practice. Even when he's playing, he's coaching. Obviously that's the kind of culture that we want, and I can see a lot of it, because it's just spreading. It’s spreading among the group — in our defensive back group, but you can see it on the team, too, and the communication is a lot better than it was Day One, as it should be.”

That communication has sparked better results — not just because of the way players talk to and coach one another, but because of the way coaches work with the players individually and as a team.

“It’s really more teaching and less screaming and yelling,” said Jackson of the Vols’ coaches. “Guys don’t want to be somewhere where they get cussed out every day. It’s really teaching and having guys understand it better.”

That’s a far cry from Pruitt, who could be seen yelling during drills when the Vols practiced, or Saban, who has become famous for his tirades in workouts and during games.

The positive effect has spawned a new work ethic in UT’s players, as Jackson emphasized after the Vols refused to quit in the final moments against Ole Miss.

“That’s just us having the will to win,” he said. “We knew the game wasn’t over. We’re going to play every second and defend every blade of grass.”

Tennessee edge rusher Tyler Baron echoed the sentiment earlier this season when he said players are “just working harder,” while Jones — who muffed a punt that led to an Ole Miss touchdown last Saturday — said that, even after mistakes, positivity radiates from the UT bench.

“Everybody was positive,” Jones said. “That’s what I love about this team. Even my coaches. Just hearing that motivated me, actually got me pumped up. After that I had a chip on my shoulder, that I’d definitely make up for it.”

So this Saturday, when Tennessee and Alabama meet for another chapter of a storied rivalry, it won’t just be a few familiar faces in new uniforms.

It will also be Heupel’s new-age approach against Saban’s classic, no-nonsense style.

Throw in the combination of Heisman candidate Bryce Young, Tennessee’s new/old quarterback issues, the Vols’ talented running backs and secondary and Alabama’s vaunted receiving corps, and this year’s rendition could shake out to be another Shakespearean act by itself.

But then again, that’s every week in the SEC.

Cover photo via Jake Nichols

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee-Alabama Was the Most Watched College Football Game on Television This Year

Tennessee-Alabama saw a surprisingly hot start from the Vols that gave the Crimson Tide fits until the fourth quarter when the Tide dropped 28 points to win 52-24 at home. Despite the loss, the Vols were able to put on a solid showing against one of the nation's top teams on ESPN's 7:00 p.m. ET primetime slot. The game marked the first time the Vols had scored more than 21 points against the Tide since 2003, and it was the first game Alabama had trailed by seven or more points at home at the end of the first quarter since 2012.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

WATCH: Tennessee Basketball Practice Highlights, October 26th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After fielding questions from reporters during media day, the Tennessee men’s basketball team hit the court for practice on Tuesday afternoon. Freshman Kennedy Chandler and Auburn transfer Justin Powell had a couple nice connections, Uros Plavsic appeared stronger and more balanced than he has in the past, and Rick Barnes was as stern as usual.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
VolunteerCountry

A Look At What SG Justin Powell Brings to Tennessee

Despite a great start to his career at Auburn, Justin Powell opted for the transfer portal after his first season on the Plains. Now, at Tennessee, Powell will look to bring a deep shooting presence as well as versatility to the wing. In a position-by-position breakdown, Tennessee's associate head coach, Michael Schwartz, recently offered insight into what Powell brings to Rocky Top.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

Latest Bowl Projection Pits Vols Against Intriguing Opponent

College football is nearing playoff season. The College Football Playoff Top 25 will debut next Tuesday on November 2, and bowl projections are entering the realm of hot topics for college football teams, especially with Tennessee's latest projection. The Vols are projected to take on the Clemson Tigers in the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Pruitt
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Jerry Mack
Person
Bear Bryant
VolunteerCountry

OL Clipper Talks Vols Commitment, Peer Recruiting Efforts

Roswell, Ga.-- Milton High School (Ga.) offensive lineman Maurice "Mo" Clipper committed to Tennessee over the summer after taking visits and weighing his options. At the time, nobody knew what Josh Heupel's program would look like, and there was plenty of doubt about the product Tennessee would be able to put on the field in year one. Still, Clipper saw the vision Josh Heupel and Glen Elarbee was selling him on, and it is even more clear now.
MILTON, GA
VolunteerCountry

A Look at What Kennedy Chandler Brings to Tennessee's Point Guard Position

In recent memory, there has not been an incoming freshman arriving at Tennessee with the lofty expectations of those which have been placed upon Kennedy Chandler. Many believe chandler could go one-and-done and end up as an NBA Lottery Pick with the ceiling of Ja Morant. Chandler was unequivocally the most decorated point guard in the 2021 recruiting class, and he was quite possibly the biggest recruiting win for Tennessee all-time. So what is it that makes him special? In a press release from the university, Tennessee Basketball associate head coach Michael Schwartz recently provided a position-by-by position breakdown, and we take a look at what he had to say about Chandler here.
NBA
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Tony Vitello Defends Rick Barnes' Character, Tells Hilarious Story About Him

Amidst the drama former UT football head coach Jeremy Pruitt has created in threatening to sue UT if the University does not reach a settlement with him, in addition to going after men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes with claims of having dirt on him, Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello delivers his general feelings and a hilarious anecdote regarding Barnes when speaking at the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday. (Watch video below)
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#American Football#Sec#Ut
VolunteerCountry

Vols 'On Different Pages' With Late Game Interception Against Alabama

Despite what the 52-24 scoreboard in favor of the Alabama Crimson Tide might indicate, Josh Heupel's Tennessee Volunteers were battling late in the second half of the Third Saturday of October and were marching towards making it another one-score game before an untimely interception on a pass from Hendon Hooker to JaVonta Payton derailed those plans. While the throw from Hooker looked uncanny from his usual precision, as it drilled an Alabama defender in the chest, the ball was actually where Hooker wanted it, but JaVonta Payton was not. In the post-game press conference, Josh Heupel and Hooker both discussed the miscue.
ALABAMA STATE
VolunteerCountry

Injury Updates, Personnel Notes Ahead of Alabama

The Third Saturday in October still has the rivalry feel to it, but the results have been one-sided since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa. Tonight, Josh Heupel will get his first crack at the game's best coach, but he will be bringing a Tennessee team that is beleaguered with injuries and depth issues. We take a look at some injuries and personnel notes here, which can obviously change with several players expected to be evaluated closer to game time, as this is an unofficial injury report.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Josh Heupel Discusses Loss to Alabama

Tennessee went on the road and battled No. 4 Alabama until late in the second half before the Crimson Tide pulled away 52-24. Following the loss, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media and talked about the Vols' performance, injuries and more. Heupel's full post-game availability can be...
ALABAMA STATE
VolunteerCountry

VFL Standouts in NFL Week 7

Last week saw four NFL clubs have their bye week, as the Falcons, Saints, 49ers and Jets all had a week to rest. That meant VFL stars Cordarrelle Patterson, Marquez Callaway, Alvin Kamara and Emmanuel Moseley were all absent, making for a down week when it comes to former Vols showing out in the pros, as Patterson and Kamara have especially stood out as VFLs in the NFL.
NFL
VolunteerCountry

JuCo DB Frazier Sees 'Big Opportunity' At Tennessee

Coming out of Cedartown High School (Ga.), Zahquan Frazier only had one offer, which was to go play at Southern Illinois, and he did. Since then, Frazier has transferred to Coffeyville CC in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College, and his opportunities are vastly different. Frazier now holds double-digit Division 1 offers, including offers from major Power Five schools such as Kentucky, Tennessee, Washington, Indiana, Utah, and Mississippi State. He discusses his recruitment and interest in the Vols with Sports Illustrated here.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
1K+
Followers
781
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy