Presidential Election

Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting and elections bill

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans blocked another voting rights bill Wednesday, as some on the left call to change the chamber's rules to allow the Democratic Party to unilaterally change federal election law. The vote was 49 to 51. The Democratic bill, known as the Freedom to Vote Act, would make it...

www.wicz.com

The Independent

Governor’s race in bellwether state could reveal the fate of Biden’s agenda – and he knows it

President Joe Biden’s agenda faces its clearest referendum so far in the upcoming Virginia governor’s race, and he showed no confusion about that fact on Tuesday when he appeared at a prime time rally alongside Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate. While the Democratic Party’s top campaigner took time to tout the strengths of Mr McAuliffe, a longtime party loyalist and ally of the Clinton family, he spent just as much time attempting to tie Republican Glenn Youngkin to former president Donald Trump and the pro-Trump fervour that has decisively controlled the GOP for years.Most revealingly, the rally took place in...
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
Rolling Stone

Democrats’ Betrayals Are Jeopardizing American Democracy

This essay is being published in conjunction with the launch of Meltdown — a new eight-episode Audible series that debuts on Oct. 28. Find the podcast here.  American democracy is in the midst of a meltdown — the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and Republicans’ intensifying crusade to limit voting rights and deny election results make that abundantly clear. Conflict-averse Democrats in Washington, D.C., are on the verge of letting this turn into a full-fledged nightmare. Torn between their corporate donors and the electorate, they are studiously avoiding the two key questions: What is really fueling this crisis? And...
POLITICO

Indicted Jeff Fortenberry is raising money off a claimthat his legal defense team includes former congressman Trey Gowdy. That's inaccurate.

Gowdy was previously on Fortenberry's payroll. Not anymore. What's going on? Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) is not legally representing Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) as he faces criminal charges stemming from a campaign finance probe, according to a source familiar with the situation. The backstory: Fortenberry’s campaign reported a $2,500...
TheAtlantaVoice

Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal but Manchin pans billionaire tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race to wrap up talks before the president departs this […]
mediaite.com

Joy Reid Bashes ‘Grim Reaper’ Mitch McConnell for Opposing Billionaires’ Tax: ‘He Invested Wisely In Marrying a Really Rich Woman’

Joy Reid laid into opponents of a Democratic-supported minimum tax of 15% on companies that report more than $1 billion in profits. The ReidOut host noted that the proposal has the backing of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who has been a thorn in the side of her fellow Democrats as they negotiate among themselves in trying to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.
The Independent

Democrats unveil billionaires' tax as Biden plan takes shape

Pushing past skeptics, Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a new billionaires’ tax proposal, an entirely new entry in the tax code designed to help pay for President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic policy package and edge his party closer to an overall agreement.The proposed tax would hit the gains of those with more than $1 billion in assets or incomes of more than $100 million a year, and it could begin to shore up the big social services and climate change plan Biden is racing to finish before departing this week for global summits.The new billionaires' proposal, coupled with a...
POLITICO

Biden is rethinking that whole filibuster thing

With help from Rishika Dugyala, Bianca Quilantan, Nancy Vu and Teresa Wiltz. What up Recast family! The President and Democrats inch closer to a framework on the sprawling human infrastructure plan and Biden is set to stump in Virginia with a week to go before gubernatorial elections there. But we kick things off today with the filibuster and the president signaling his willingness to modify Senate procedures.
AFP

Pivotal senator skeptical of proposed tax on super-rich Americans

A Democratic senator whose vote will be crucial to passing US President Joe Biden's social services plan indicated on Wednesday he had little enthusiasm for a proposed tax on the very richest Americans that his party is pushing to pay for the measure. The Billionaires Income Tax unveiled earlier in the day by Senator Ron Wyden, who leads the chamber's finance committee, would apply to about 700 people with either $1 billion in assets or $100 million in annual income for three back-to-back years, and raise "hundreds of billions of dollars." But Joe Manchin, a centrist senator who has objected to various earlier provisions and attempts to pay for Biden's plan -- which costs about $2 trillion and enacts policies like universal pre-kindergarten and childcare subsidies -- did not welcome the idea. "I don't like it. I don't like the connotation that we're targeting different people," Manchin told reporters.
