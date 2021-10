Radio: 830-AM Timberwolves update: Opening the season at home for the second straight season, the Wolves will look to continue their recent strong play in home openers. The Wolves have won their past five and eight of their past nine home openers. This also kicks off a stretch in which the Wolves will play seven of their first eight games at home. G Jordan McLaughlin (groin strain) and G Jaylen Nowell (back spasms) are questionable, and G Patrick Beverley will be unavailable because he is sitting out his one-game suspension earned during the playoffs last season. G D'Angelo Russell led the Wolves in preseason scoring (15.7) and assists (6.7). C Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 15.0 points and led the team with 7.2 rebounds in the preseason.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO