Pennsylvania State

Pa. State Senators sound off on possible natural gas expansion moratorium

By Ben Schad
 6 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The natural gas industry was front and center in the state capital rotunda on Wednesday.

State Senators supporting natural gas operations say they offer good-paying jobs and lower energy costs right at a time when heating bills this winter could be 45% higher than last winter. They also took aim at calls for a possible moratorium on expanding natural gas infrastructure.

“The repercussions of a moratorium will be felt by low and middle-income Pennsylvanians and manufacturers of critical goods who are faced with higher energy costs,” Senator Camera Bartolotta (R) said.

Critics point out that natural gas operations have contaminated several waterways across Pennsylvania.

