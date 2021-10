Texas is the first shot to punch a ticket to the championship race and we can expect all of the playoff contenders to be hot on that trail as it’s a huge advantage to get three weeks to setup the car for Phoenix without having to care what happens at Kansas or Martinsville prior to that. In terms of strategy here for building lines, we’re looking for dominators and possibly two in each lineup while then focusing on drivers who can finish highly. That might sound easy and like the basic strategy for NASCAR DFS but here, it’s tougher than it sounds. While PD is a key stat, it’s tougher to come by here with 66-percent of drivers finishing inside the top-10 started inside the top-12 and...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO