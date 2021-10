Ready to get the heck out of Atlanta? You don’t have to go very far to feel like you’ve escaped the city. Blue Ridge, GA is about 1.5 hours north of the city. Throw on a podcast and drive up, and when you do, you’ll be rewarded with a cute downtown, picturesque orchards, and plenty of hikes. It’s basically a fall wonderland. Whether you’re looking for a day trip or an overnight getaway, here are five reasons to drive to Blue Ridge, GA as soon as possible.

BLUE RIDGE, GA ・ 15 DAYS AGO