Aerospace & Defense

Biden says he's concerned about Chinese hypersonic missiles

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he is concerned about Chinese hypersonic missiles, days after a media report that Beijing had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide weapon.

Asked by reporters as he was boarding Air Force One for a trip to Pennsylvania whether he was concerned about Chinese hypersonic missiles, Biden said, “Yes.”

The Financial Times said at the weekend that China had tested a weapon in August that flew through space and circled the globe before cruising down toward a target that it missed. China’s foreign ministry denied the report.

EREN
6d ago

come on now ! you guys should of known they were making these types of weapons, well now you know and now I hope you see how much they really want revenge for the past because that's what's happening.

MC
6d ago

he's concerned someone might find out Hunter sold them the technology...

mr.jim
6d ago

Joe if I were you I would be worrying if Hunter will be giving the big man his cut from his “paintings “

