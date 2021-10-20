Flood Advisory issued for Hormigueros, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-031-281345- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0082.211028T1800Z-211029T0000Z/ /LTFN4.1.ER.211028T1800Z.211028T1800Z.211028T1800Z.NO/ 939 PM EDT Wed Oct 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Little Falls. * From Thursday afternoon to tomorrow evening. * At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.3 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 5.5 feet, The lower end of East-Holsman Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Portions of Hoffman Grove in Wayne sustain some nuisance flooding. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Low lying areas in the vicinity of Two Bridges in Wayne are flooded. The lower end of Bergen Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Lincoln Park, Wayne and Little Falls. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in the "Old" Wayne area of Wayne. The recycling center and Wagaraw Road ball field complex in Hawthorne begins to experience flooding. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.0 feet on 05/18/1990. Target Area: Essex; Passaic The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 pm) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Stg Time Date Passaic River Little Falls 7.0 6.3 Wed 8 pm 6.9 6.3 7.0 2pm 10/28
