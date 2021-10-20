CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Hormigueros, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-20 17:03:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mobile A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY At 913 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Theodore, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Mobile County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for George by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama. Target Area: George Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Mobile and eastern George Counties through 915 PM CDT At 825 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Lucedale to 8 miles west of Wilmer to 8 miles west of Wade. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lucedale, Chunchula, Semmes, Tanner Williams and Wilmer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mobile A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY At 913 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Theodore, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Mobile County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for George by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: George THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GEORGE...SOUTHEASTERN PERRY SOUTHERN GREENE AND EASTERN STONE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#San Juan#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mobile THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Perry, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Perry; Stone THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GEORGE...SOUTHEASTERN PERRY SOUTHERN GREENE AND EASTERN STONE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama.
GREENE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Linn; Livingston A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Grand River near Chillicothe Flooding which was previously forecast is not expected to occur because forecasted rainfall totals have been lowered. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
LINN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Mobile A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY At 918 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles west of Tillmans Corner, moving north at 45 to 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Midtown Mobile and Mobile Regional Airport around 925 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Mobile and eastern George Counties through 915 PM CDT At 825 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Lucedale to 8 miles west of Wilmer to 8 miles west of Wade. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lucedale, Chunchula, Semmes, Tanner Williams and Wilmer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Mobile A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY At 918 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles west of Tillmans Corner, moving north at 45 to 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Midtown Mobile and Mobile Regional Airport around 925 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Big Creek at Blairstown. * From Friday morning to Saturday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday morning to a crest of 20.1 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood.
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: McCurtain WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest sustained winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Oklahoma and Northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued late Thursday morning. Target Area: Defiance The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio...Michigan Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier affecting Williams County. Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River At Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville. * Until further notice. * At 4:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.0 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, DeKalb County Road 42 about 3 miles northeast of Newville floods. Agricultural and low lands flood along the St. Joseph River to the Cedarville Reservoir.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Stranger Creek at Easton This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Stranger Creek at Easton Flood stage: 17.0 feet Latest stage: 2.5 feet at 7 PM Wednesday Maximum Forecast Stage: 17.5 feet at 1 AM Friday Oct 29 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued late Thursday morning. Target Area: Williams The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio...Michigan Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier affecting Williams County. Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River At Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier. * Until Saturday evening. * At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.5 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, County Road K, one mile southwest of Montpelier begins to flood. Some flooding begins to affect the village of Pioneer. Significant low land and agricultural flooding occurs near the river.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-031-281345- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0082.211028T1800Z-211029T0000Z/ /LTFN4.1.ER.211028T1800Z.211028T1800Z.211028T1800Z.NO/ 939 PM EDT Wed Oct 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Little Falls. * From Thursday afternoon to tomorrow evening. * At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.3 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 5.5 feet, The lower end of East-Holsman Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Portions of Hoffman Grove in Wayne sustain some nuisance flooding. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Low lying areas in the vicinity of Two Bridges in Wayne are flooded. The lower end of Bergen Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Lincoln Park, Wayne and Little Falls. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in the "Old" Wayne area of Wayne. The recycling center and Wagaraw Road ball field complex in Hawthorne begins to experience flooding. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.0 feet on 05/18/1990. Target Area: Essex; Passaic The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 pm) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Stg Time Date Passaic River Little Falls 7.0 6.3 Wed 8 pm 6.9 6.3 7.0 2pm 10/28
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 853 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles west of Bayou La Batre, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Grand Bay around 900 PM CDT. Theodore around 920 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 04:17:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC027-280830- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0079.000000T0000Z-211028T0817Z/ /BONN4.1.ER.211027T0122Z.211027T1030Z.211028T0217Z.NO/ 944 PM EDT Wed Oct 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Rockaway River At Boonton Below Resvr. * Until late tonight. * At 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 5.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 4.6 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Flooding occurs on Vail Road in Montville. The Road heading into Parsippany is subject to closures. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.0 feet on 12/01/2020. Target Area: Morris The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Rockaway River At Boonton Below Resvr affecting Morris County. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 pm) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Stg Time Date Rockaway River Boonton Below R 5.0 5.1 Wed 9 pm 3.9 3.7 MSG unknown
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Northwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 856 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gulfport, Latimer, Vancleave and Lyman. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THURSDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 PM EDT Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/01 AM 4.0 1.5 2.2 5-6 MINOR 28/02 PM 4.4 1.9 2.1 5 MINOR 29/02 AM 3.9 1.4 2.1 5-6 NONE 29/03 PM 4.8 2.3 2.5 8-10 MINOR 30/03 AM 3.9 1.4 2.0 7 NONE 30/04 PM 3.7 1.2 1.3 4-5 NONE
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy