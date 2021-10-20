Flood Advisory issued for Hormigueros, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued late Thursday morning. Target Area: Williams The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio...Michigan Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier affecting Williams County. Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River At Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier. * Until Saturday evening. * At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.5 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, County Road K, one mile southwest of Montpelier begins to flood. Some flooding begins to affect the village of Pioneer. Significant low land and agricultural flooding occurs near the river.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO