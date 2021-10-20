Flash Flood Warning issued for Carolina, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Tompkins FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN TOMPKINS COUNTY At 512 PM EDT, Emergency management reported heavy rain, and significant road flooding across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.0 inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Considerable flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ithaca, Newfield, Enfield, Danby, Trumansburg, Besemer, Brooktondale, South Danby, Taughannock Falls, Slaterville Springs, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Robert H. Treman State Park, Buttermilk Falls State Park, South Hill, Allan H. Treman State Marine Park, East Ithaca, Newfield Hamlet, Northwest Ithaca and West Danby. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Comments / 0