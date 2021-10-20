Flash Flood Warning issued for Carolina, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 10:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-27 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 615 PM PDT. Target Area: Mason Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Scattered light showers will allow the Skokomish River in Mason County to recede today but stay above flood stage. Heavier rain will return Wednesday night and Thursday. This should push the river back above moderate flood stage on Thursday. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity The Flood Warning continues for the Skokomish River At Potlatch. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 AM PDT Wednesday the stage was 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM PDT Wednesday was 17.5 feet. * Forecast...The river will continue falling through tonight, then begin rising early Thursday morning. It is expected to crest to 17.7 feet tomorrow afternoon before falling below flood stage Saturday. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.8 feet on 03/19/1997.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO