CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carolina, San Juan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-20 17:03:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 19:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cayuga, Schuyler, Seneca, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cayuga; Schuyler; Seneca; Yates The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Cayuga County in central New York Northern Schuyler County in central New York Seneca County in central New York Yates County in central New York * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 534 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Emergency managers have reported several roads already flooded in the area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Penn Yan, Dundee, Hector, Romulus, Starkey, Benton, Covert, Potter, Middlesex, Union Springs, Italy, Aurora, Rushville, Ovid, Interlaken, Cayuga, Dresden and Lodi. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cayuga FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR MORAVIA AND LOCKE The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Cayuga County in central New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 553 PM EDT, Record flooding is expected on Owasco Inlet. The gauge at Moravia has reached 10.56 feet, and is expected to crest near 11 feet in the next hour, before receding. While additional rain showers are expected, they are not expected to worsen the flood situation beyond the expected imminent crest. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Moravia and Locke. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Locke, Moravia, Montville, Cascade and Fillmore Glen State Park. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Tompkins FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN TOMPKINS COUNTY At 512 PM EDT, Emergency management reported heavy rain, and significant road flooding across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.0 inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Considerable flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ithaca, Newfield, Enfield, Danby, Trumansburg, Besemer, Brooktondale, South Danby, Taughannock Falls, Slaterville Springs, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Robert H. Treman State Park, Buttermilk Falls State Park, South Hill, Allan H. Treman State Marine Park, East Ithaca, Newfield Hamlet, Northwest Ithaca and West Danby. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Tompkins FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN TOMPKINS COUNTY At 512 PM EDT, Emergency management reported heavy rain, and significant road flooding across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.0 inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Considerable flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ithaca, Newfield, Enfield, Danby, Trumansburg, Besemer, Brooktondale, South Danby, Taughannock Falls, Slaterville Springs, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Robert H. Treman State Park, Buttermilk Falls State Park, South Hill, Allan H. Treman State Marine Park, East Ithaca, Newfield Hamlet, Northwest Ithaca and West Danby. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#San Juan#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cayuga FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR MORAVIA AND LOCKE The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Cayuga County in central New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 553 PM EDT, Record flooding is expected on Owasco Inlet. The gauge at Moravia has reached 10.56 feet, and is expected to crest near 11 feet in the next hour, before receding. While additional rain showers are expected, they are not expected to worsen the flood situation beyond the expected imminent crest. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Moravia and Locke. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Locke, Moravia, Montville, Cascade and Fillmore Glen State Park. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Broome, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Broome; Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Broome County in central New York Eastern Tioga County in central New York * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 626 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. The Nanticoke Creek is flooding and the Itasca River is also flooding. The Town of Maine is seeing flooding and both Routes 26 and Routes 79 are closed due to flooding. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Owego, Vestal, Conklin, Berkshire, Newark Valley, West Corners, Union Center, Endwell, Tioga Terrace, Apalachin, Vestal Center, Maine, Foster, Campville, Weltonville, West Newark and Jenksville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware; Otsego FLASH FLOOD WARNING AT 315 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN DELAWARE AND OTSEGO COUNTIES HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING The heavy rain has ended. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, however an areal flood warning is now in effect. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM EDT Wednesday for portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Evangeline, Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 12:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central, southwestern and west central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central, southwestern and west central Louisiana. Target Area: Allen; Evangeline; Rapides; Vernon The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rapides Parish in central Louisiana West central Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana Southeastern Vernon Parish in west central Louisiana Northeastern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clifton to near Mittie, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oakdale, Glenmora, Elizabeth, Hineston, Mittie, Lacamp, Otis, Elmer, Allen Parish Airport, Leander, Sieper, Gardner, Beaver, Calcasieu, Mcnary and Union Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison, Oneida, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison; Oneida; Onondaga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Madison County in central New York Oneida County in central New York Northern Onondaga County in central New York * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 420 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area and this rain will continue over the next few hours. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Syracuse, Rome, Oneida, Baldwinsville, Hamilton, Camden, Boonville, New Hartford, Cicero, Lysander, Sullivan, Lenox, Lee, Verona, Westmoreland, Vienna, Chittenango, Canastota, Trenton and Floyd. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cayuga, Schuyler, Seneca, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 20:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cayuga; Schuyler; Seneca; Yates The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Cayuga County in central New York Northern Schuyler County in central New York Seneca County in central New York Yates County in central New York * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 843 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing with many roads flooded. Seneca County has declared a state of emergency due to the flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Penn Yan, Dundee, Hector, Romulus, Starkey, Benton, Covert, Potter, Middlesex, Union Springs, Italy, Aurora, Rushville, Ovid, Interlaken, Cayuga, Dresden and Lodi. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 10:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1024 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Vidor, Hamshire, China, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview and Fannett. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 11:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Louisiana. Target Area: Rapides The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rapides Parish in central Louisiana * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1118 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glenmora, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alexandria, Alexandria International Airport, Elmer, Calcasieu, Woodworth and Union Hill. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 73 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cameron A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CAMERON AND SOUTH CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1156 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Hackberry, or 7 miles northeast of Sabine National Wildlife, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lake Charles Regional Airport and Hackberry. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CAMERON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISH At 1210 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Carlyss, or 7 miles northwest of Grand Lake, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lake Charles Regional Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAUREGARD AND NORTH CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1158 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near De Quincy, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Beauregard and north central Calcasieu Parishes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAUREGARD AND NORTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1152 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Lunita, or 7 miles northeast of Starks, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near De Quincy and Buhler around 1210 PM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAUREGARD AND NORTH CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1158 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near De Quincy, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Beauregard and north central Calcasieu Parishes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAUREGARD AND NORTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1152 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Lunita, or 7 miles northeast of Starks, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near De Quincy and Buhler around 1210 PM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 10:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-27 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 615 PM PDT. Target Area: Mason Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Scattered light showers will allow the Skokomish River in Mason County to recede today but stay above flood stage. Heavier rain will return Wednesday night and Thursday. This should push the river back above moderate flood stage on Thursday. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity The Flood Warning continues for the Skokomish River At Potlatch. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 AM PDT Wednesday the stage was 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM PDT Wednesday was 17.5 feet. * Forecast...The river will continue falling through tonight, then begin rising early Thursday morning. It is expected to crest to 17.7 feet tomorrow afternoon before falling below flood stage Saturday. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.8 feet on 03/19/1997.
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal York by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 12:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-27 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal York COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Beach erosion and some splash-over likely around the times of high tide this afternoon. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/04 PM 9.7 0.9 2.1 12-13 None 28/05 AM 9.0 0.2 2.2 9-10 None 28/06 PM 9.1 0.3 1.5 7-9 None 29/06 AM 8.1 -0.7 1.2 5 None 29/06 PM 8.4 -0.4 1.0 4-5 None
YORK COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy