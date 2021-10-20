CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii welcoming vaccinated tourists in November

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWNXx_0cXOwM3I00

Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) on Wednesday invited fully vaccinated people to travel in and out of Hawaii for nonessential travel beginning Nov. 1, citing a drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

"Our hospitals are doing better, we are we have less Covid patients in them. And I think most importantly, our healthcare system has responded and feels like we do have the ability to move forward with economic recovery," Ige said during an event at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

"Because of this, it is now safe for fully-vaccinated residents and visitors to resume non-essential travel to and within the state of Hawaii. Beginning November 1st, we want to invite and encourage fully vaccinated visitors and residents to travel for business or leisure trans-pacific and inter-island," Ige added.

In August, Ige told tourists to stay home and not visit Hawaii as COVID-19 cases were surging. "I encourage everyone to restrict and curtail travel to Hawaii, residents and visitors alike. It is not a good time to travel to the islands," Ige said at the time.

Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association President and CEO Mufi Hannemann told the Star-Advertiser that he and a group of Hawaii business representatives had pushed for the Nov. 1 timeline for nonessential travel.

“While we recognize that there are still details that need to be sorted out—paying special mind to input from the county mayors and information provided by the healthcare community and the business sector—this announcement is an important first step toward getting our economy moving again safely and judiciously,” Hannemann told the newspaper.

According to the Hawaii State Department of Health, the state's new case rate has dropped by nearly 50 percent in the past two weeks. Around 70 percent of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Hawaii Travel: When Will Hawaii Call For Tourists to Return?

As Hawaii marks one year since the inception of its Safe Travels Hawaii program – arguably the most restrictive COVID-19 protocols in the country – the question now becomes when the islands will issue a call for tourists to return. Hawaii Gov. David Ige said two months ago that “now...
HAWAII STATE
staradvertiser.com

Editorial: Welcome back visitors to Hawaii

It’s time, Hawaii: Put out the “We’re Open” sign, and welcome back travelers from across the Pacific. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Print subscriber but without online access? Activate...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
BEAT OF HAWAII

Next Big Tourist Problem: Hawaii Hotels And Filthy Rooms

Island-bound tourists are about to return in bulk as Hawaii re-welcomes visitors. A new problem has arisen, however, related to all-important Hawaii hotels. We’ve come to largely take hotels and the services they provide for granted, at least until now. This first came to our attention from the Facebook post...
HAWAII STATE
Derrick

Thailand easing tourist quarantine rules in November

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand is accelerating plans to reopen the country to foreign tourists, slashing mandatory quarantines beginning Nov. 1 for fully-vaccinated visitors arriving by air from 46 countries and territories, officials announced Friday. The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration also announced a loosening of local restrictions, including cancellation of...
WORLD
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTSA

Singapore vaccinates 85% of population and COVID-19 cases & deaths soar

The island nation of Singapore has nearly every citizen vaccinated for covid, but despite that, they are seeing record cases, why isn’t the herd immunity we were told to expect happening? For perspective, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller who is a physician, a molecular biologist, and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
Person
Mufi Hannemann
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Biden administration is secretly flying hundreds of underage migrants from Texas to New York for resettlement

Hundreds of underage migrants are being secretly flown from Texas to New York for resettlement by the Biden administration, an investigation has learned. The programme is an effort by the White House to resettle migrants across the state, according to the New York Post, and comes amid the on-going border crisis that has overwhelmed immigration officials this summer.
IMMIGRATION
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#The State Of Hawaii#Covid#The Star Advertiser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
mynbc5.com

Burlington excited to welcome back Canadian tourists

BURLINGTON, Vt. — From tourists, to business owners, to people who live in the area, they’re saying the announcement was a long time coming and they’re happy to see it’s finally here. “It’ll be nice to see people going out on the weekends and getting some normalcy back,” one UVM...
BURLINGTON, VT
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden vaccine rules worry rural hospitals about potential strain

Story from Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, short-staffed rural hospitals have been stretched to their limits. Some have cut back, delayed or eliminated services such as elective surgeries, labor and delivery, and other inpatient care. Nurses and other health care employees have worked double shifts, and many rural […] The post Biden vaccine rules worry rural hospitals about potential strain appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

373K+
Followers
43K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy