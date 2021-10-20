Meet the candidates for Syracuse Common Council’s 1st District seat

Fogel ‘didn’t take a side journey into being a politician’. There is one seat open for the New York state Supreme Court this election, and there is only one choice for your vote: Danielle Fogel. I have known Danielle for years, and have worked closely with her in her capacity as president of the CNY Women’s Bar Association and now, as my successor as the president of the Onondaga County Bar Association. Danielle is the kind of candidate we need in Supreme Court: She has nearly 20 years of trial experience practicing in that court. She didn’t take a side journey into being a politician: She’s been exclusively focused on becoming an experienced, dedicated, knowledgeable trial attorney who knows how a court should be run. She is respectful of all the parties and stakeholders in a proceeding — the attorneys and the litigants. She is careful to be prepared and to listen to all sides, keeps track of the details, and efficiently brings cases to a conclusion. She is also deeply involved in her community, and has volunteered countless hours to coaching the multiple award-winning Mock Trial teams from Fayetteville-Manlius High School. As a devoted wife and mother, a seasoned and expert trial attorney, and a community volunteer leader, please vote for Danielle Fogel for New York state Supreme Court.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO