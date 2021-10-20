CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court reform whose time has come?

By Senior reporter
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe liberal push to “pack” the Supreme Court with more justices was always much more likely to be an exercise in catharsis than actual reform. And that became even clearer last week, when President Biden’s Supreme Court reform commission — the commission spurred by those calls for court-packing — took a...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 2

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

On recusals, the NC Supreme Court has relied on the honor of its justices

Serving as a judge is challenging. We know from experience. Among the three of us, we have more than 70 years of experience on the bench. Collectively, we’ve served at every level of our state’s judiciary. Each of us has served as chief justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina. We’re all too familiar with the challenges our judges face every day — whether resolving tough legal questions or navigating thorny ethical dilemmas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Trash Findings From Biden's Supreme Court Reform Commission

Democratic lawmakers on Friday trashed a draft report released by President Joe Biden’s recently formed Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court, saying its findings fall short of the kinds of reforms needed to restore integrity to the court. “This report is a disappointment to anyone who’d hoped for a hard-hitting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden’s Supreme Court commission has good ideas. But the court’s problems run deeper.

Expectations were low when President Biden appointed an ideologically diverse commission to consider reforms to the Supreme Court. Inherent in a commission composed of legal scholars is the desire to reach consensus and to avoid worsening partisan rancor. Ideally, we would have gotten recommendations such as “Justices should not go to partisan settings to deny they are hacks,” or “Nominees should not accuse an entire party of a conspiracy to prevent his confirmation.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Term Limits#The Supreme Court#Grinnell College#Americans#Democrats#Republicans#House
Daily Mail

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor says court changed rules so justices speak one at a time because the women were interrupted at twice the rate of the men

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that the Supreme Court had implemented a new system of oral arguments because the men were talking over the women too much. During virtual oral arguments of the pandemic, the high court implemented a system where justices were each given a turn to ask questions in order of seniority. Before that, justices asked questions in a free-for-all.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Supreme Court should hesitate before striding into this free speech minefield

The nation today has a surfeit of indignation, but wholesome exasperation — brisk impatience with foolishness — is always in short supply. Hence the exhilaration one experiences reading Judge Edith Jones’s dissent, 16 months ago, on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, concerning a case the Supreme Court will hear next Tuesday. If Jones’s argument was right, David Wilson’s case should not have reached the Supreme Court and his argument should not prevail there.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Teen Vogue

The Shadow Docket: How Supreme Court Conservatives Are Manipulating Justice

On September 1, the Supreme Court allowed Texas’s SB 8 to go into effect. This law, which Justice Sonia Sotomayor called “a breathtaking act of defiance — of the Constitution, of [the Supreme] Court’s precedents, and of the rights of women seeking abortions throughout Texas,” allows anyone to sue abortion providers in Texas if they assist in performing abortions after the six-week mark of pregnancy. This ruling was roundly criticized by the public and four justices in dissent: Chief Justice John Roberts, plus justices Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, and Elena Kagan. In her dissent, Kagan wrote that the “ruling illustrates just how far the Court’s ‘shadow docket’ decisions may depart from the usual principles of appellate process.” By doing so, she added her voice to the crowd criticizing how this conservative Court has used its shadow docket to destabilize American law and force conservative outcomes on the public in the dead of night.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
Reason.com

Qualified Immunity Reform Stalls in the States—and in the Supreme Court

Nationwide protests against police abuses in the wake of the death of George Floyd raised hopes that the resulting backlash could lead to the abolition of qualified immunity, a pernicious judicially created legal doctrine that shields law enforcement officers and government officials from most liability for violating constitutional rights. Qualified immunity makes many government officials immune from civil suits for violating constitutional and statutory rights in the course of performing their duties unless they have violated "clearly established" law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Two Conservative members of Biden's Supreme Court packing commission quit while members are STILL split over whether to add more justices to the bench

President Biden's bipartisan commission studying potential ways to change the Supreme Court lost two of its conservative members on Friday, even as it remained split on the idea of court packing. Caleb Nelson, a law professor at the University of Virginia who clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas, and Jack Goldsmith,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Kyrsten Sinema apologises to GOP colleague as Arizona woman attempts to ask her questions at airport

Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema apologised to her GOP colleague, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, as one of her constituents attempted to ask her questions at an airport. It was the second time that Ms Sinema has been confronted at an airport this month. “I’m from Tucson, Arizona, and I’m wondering, I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists—” the woman said during the interaction that was captured on video before being cut off by Ms Sinema. “Please don’t touch me,” the senator told the woman. “I did not touch you,” she responded, adding: “I know you’re meeting with...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy