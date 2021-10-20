CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making Democracy Deliver for the Americas

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMS BUENO: Buenos días. Good morning and welcome, Mr. Ambassador of the United States, authorities, members of San Francisco de Quito University, civil society, dear students. Welcome to Ecuador, Mr. Secretary, or as, humbled, that early father of environmentalism called us, welcome to the country of the four worlds. The landscape...

Related
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken Conversation with Colombian Youth

MR GALLO: Good morning, everyone. Buenos dias casi tardes. We are live from Bogotá, Colombia. We are here with Mr. Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State of the United States of America. My name is Luis Gallo. I’m a Colombian American journalist. It’s an honor to be here with all of y’all. Hello, Mr. Secretary. Welcome to Colombia today.
IMMIGRATION
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Participation in the Ninth U.S.-Colombia High-Level Dialogue

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken led the U.S. delegation to the ninth round of the U.S.-Colombia High-Level Dialogue (HLD) in Bogotá, Colombia October 21. First conducted in 2010, the dialogue serves as the flagship opportunity for the United States and Colombia to deepen our cooperation across a broad range of bilateral issues. All discussions focused on recognizing progress on our shared goals, highlighting the spirit of partnership, and designating future areas for inclusive engagement under this framework. Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucía Ramírez led the Colombian delegation.
EDUCATION
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez at a Joint Press Availability

PRESIDENT DUQUE: (In progress) (Via interpreter) I would also like to greet Ambassador Goldberg, Mr. Brian Nichols, Mr. Juan Gonzales, and all the members of your delegation. Thank you. Thank you very much for supporting our country, Mr. Secretary, for being with us here. And I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Colombia by giving you the floor for you to address the country, and to thank you for the very important meeting we just had where we addressed many topics. Welcome to Colombia.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With María Grazzia Acosta of Teleamazonas

QUESTION: Es un gusto saludarlos desde este espacio, una entrevista en exclusiva con el Secretario de Estado de los Estados Unidos Antony Blinken. Blinken es el septuagésimo primer Secretario de Estado de los Estados Unidos, con una amplia experiencia en diplomacia y en materia de seguridad nacional. How are you,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electoral Democracy#Latin America#Andean#Padf#State Blinken
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Modernizing American Diplomacy

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Modernizing American Diplomacy. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks on plans for modernizing American diplomacy to meet the foreign policy challenges of the 21st century, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at the Regional Migration Ministerial

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you very much, and let me just first start by apologizing to colleagues because I think I’m responsible for making us a little bit late today. Thank you for your patience, but especially thank you all for being here, and (inaudible), thank you so much for all of the work on very short notice that you put into bringing us all together today, both in this room and virtually. I’m so glad to see so many colleagues here today from across our region.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Elections in Iraq

The United States welcomes the UN Security Council’s Press Statement on Iraq’s October 10 election. We congratulate the people and the Government of Iraq for a secure, technically sound, and largely peaceful election process. Iraq’s election was an opportunity for Iraqi voters to determine their future through a government that reflects their will. We join the international community in condemning the threats of violence against the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), and other Iraqis and urge all parties to respect the rule of law and the integrity of the electoral process. The United States looks forward to working with the new government once formed to strengthen our strategic partnership on our many shared interests, including Iraq’s stability and sovereignty, economic empowerment, anti-corruption efforts, energy independence, climate, and the protection of human rights.
WORLD
