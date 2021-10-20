CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

GVB Biopharma Awarded Leading Manufacturer Of The Year At 2021 NYC White Label Expo

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GVB Biopharma , the leader in hemp-derived cannabinoid active ingredient production and white label product formulation, announced today that it has been named Leading Manufacturer of the Year at the 2021 New York City White Label Expo . The event, held annually in the fall, acts as a premier showcase and sourcing show for leading online retailers.

The award recognizes the outstanding manufacturer of white label products, which allow for rebranding by third parties. The White Label Expo describes three selection criteria for its Leading Manufacturer of the Year Award recipient: a trusting relationship with their clients, an industry-leading quality control system and a seamless customer experience. Three finalists were chosen, and GVB Biopharma was selected as the winner among more than 400 eligible companies. The award is one of four industry accolades given for outstanding performance in the areas of manufacturing, product innovation, service and private labeling.

"We're working hard to push the industry forward with innovative products and heightened compliance standards," said Phillip Swindells, Chief Executive Officer of GVB Biopharma. The company was recognized at the White Label Expo for its groundbreaking manufacturing and processing model, which has created a new industry standard for quality control and operational integrity.

The rigor of GVB Biopharma's compliance measures and product quality standards has made it one of the most well-respected names in the hemp cannabinoid industry. Along with state-of-the-art facilities for hemp processing in Oregon, white-label consumer product manufacturing operations in Las Vegas, and national sales offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and South Florida, GVB has demonstrated a capacity for massive growth. Its vast national and global reach allows it to meet the exploding demand for hemp cannabinoids and be an indispensable industry partner for entrepreneurs and brands serving this market's needs.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gvb-biopharma-awarded-leading-manufacturer-of-the-year-at-2021-nyc-white-label-expo-301405001.html

SOURCE GVB Biopharma

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Metalworking Machinery Companies | View Company Insights For 100 Metalworking Machinery Manufacturers And Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 100+ company profiles for the metalworking machinery manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of metalworking machinery products (such as metal extrusion machines, CNC cutting machines, sheet metal forming machines, etc.).
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Faraday Future To Host EV Industry Veterans Munro & Associates To Help In The Co-Creation Of Its FF 91 Futurist Flagship Vehicle

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("FF") (FFIE) , a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced its upcoming work with Munro & Associates, Inc., a world class engineering and manufacturing consulting firm, who will help to evaluate and co-create Faraday Future's flagship vehicle, the FF 91 Futurist.
BUSINESS
njbmagazine.com

Exothermic Molding Celebrates 50 Years of RIM Manufacturing

Multi-generational family-owned Exothermic Molding, based in Kenilworth, has stood the test of time as it marks 50 years of plastics fabrication. Company President Paul Steck attributes the longevity to a few notable factors: “Conservative management, a dedication to continued acquisition of knowledge, innovating products, processes, and materials, investing in people as well as equipment—in short, staying ahead of the curve.”
KENILWORTH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Sourcing Journal

Parkdale: Leading the World in Sustainable Yarn Manufacturing and Fiber Technology

As the world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns, Parkdale is fully committed to creating innovative and cost-effective solutions that protect the environment and improve lives. With over 29 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico and South America, the company can produce over 8,000 tons of yarn per week. What has made Parkdale so successful since its inception in 1916? They place sustainability, the environment and their customers at the heart of the organization and are committed to continuous improvement. By joining forces with the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Parkdale assures its customers that the cotton ﬁber in its supply chain is...
ENVIRONMENT
sme.org

Additive Manufacturing Conference + Expo Held in Cincinnati

The Additive Manufacturing Conference + Expo (AMCE) 2021 was held Oct. 12-14 in Cincinnati. The three-day event offered attendees ways to connect with leading suppliers, end-users and researchers of industrial applications for additive manufacturing technologies. “The talent and expertise on display for this year’s technical conference is amazing,” said Justin...
CINCINNATI, OH
snntv.com

Future of White Label Press Release Service - Helping GIG Economy

Send a press release to a large media network of 500+ newswires. Embed YouTube Video, Podcast with no extra charge for word count and images. KISS PR Brand Story, a Dallas-based growth marketing agency, offers the best white label press release service, according to a leading FIVERR seller. Our clients can now select from a variety of PR Distribution plans using KISS PR’s network of news distribution partners and enjoy 100% white labeling. NO KISS PR branding white label reporting.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Label#Manufacturing Operations#Consumer Product#Product Innovation
spectrumnews1.com

Shipping delays lead manufacturers to seek solutions, alternatives

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — This week, the backlog at the San Pedro Bay Port Complex set a new record with 100 ships waiting offshore to dock and unload. At the same time, the transport company Union Pacific expanded its hours at a near-dock rail facility, just after President Joe Biden announced the Port of Los Angeles would start processing ships 24/7 much like the Port of Long Beach — yet shipping delays continue to cause problems.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
News Channel Nebraska

BD, Hughes Brothers Named 2021 Manufacturers of the Year

LINCOLN – BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) and Hughes Brothers, Inc., have been named Nebraska Manufacturers of the Year. Hughes Brothers received the award for small-sized manufacturers, while BD received the award for large manufacturers. The award recognizes Nebraska manufacturers that implement innovative ways to conduct business through the use...
LINCOLN, NE
enr.com

Oatly Processing Facility: Award of Merit Manufacturing

This renovation converted an existing warehouse into a food processing and manufacturing plant for oat-based milk foods. Included in the scope were a research and development lab; processing, assembly, cold storage, warehouse and shipping areas; office support spaces; and a new 11,000-sq-ft mezzanine. The processing areas dictated the use of specialized materials throughout the facility and precise tolerances for door, window and wall systems. Insulated metal panels create a high-performance building structure with no voids for bacteria to grow. The constrained site inside a busy, operational industrial park is bound by a Union Pacific Rail spur, and construction crews had to work around four existing electrical services and a 22-ft-deep sewer receiver and its associated drain piping.
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Plant Based World Expo 2021 Returns to NYC

New York, NY—Plant Based World Expo North America (PBW), originally scheduled to take place June 16-17, is returning to the Javits Center in New York on December 9-10, 2021. This 100% plant based trade event is expected to draw more than 3,000 people, with a B-2-B audience of foodservice and retail professionals, distributors, investors, and manufacturers. Thousands of plant-based products and brands from around the world will be showcased at the event, which also offers the opportunity for networking and tasting opportunities. PBW is the only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Tritium, a Leading Global Developer and Manufacturer of DC Fast Chargers, Announces Record Third Calendar Quarter and Calendar Year-to-Date Results and Provides Business Update

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021-- Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd (“Tritium” or the “Company”), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced record results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and provided a business update, including an update on sales orders and backlog for the quarter.
ECONOMY
labelandnarrowweb.com

Mark Andy celebrates 75 years in label and packaging industry

When Mark Andrews, Sr. built his first tape press in his workshop in Missouri, USA, in 1946, he certainly could not have expected what 75 years into the future would look like: tens of thousands of Mark Andy machines in operation around the world, an extensive portfolio of narrow web equipment, a leader in digital hybrid technology and more.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Linear Systems Names Trendsetter Outstanding Distributor

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, announced it has named Trendsetter Electronics its Outstanding Distributor. Trendsetter has been a great partner connecting us with world-class electronics design and manufacturing companies. "Trendsetter has been a...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Insights On The Complex Fertilizers Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Adventz Group, Haifa Chemicals And Phosagro Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Complex Fertilizers Market Research Report by Crop, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Complex Fertilizers Market size was estimated at USD 44.94 billion in 2020, is expected...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy