CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Insights On The Personal Accessories Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Apple, Kering And Chanel Among Others

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Accessories Market, By Product Type (Jewelry, Bags & Wallet, Watches, Others), By End User (Female, Male, Kids), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Personal Accessories Market was valued at USD473.46 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period to reach USD738.52 billion by 2026, on account of the rising personal disposable income and growing demand for luxury products and personal accessories that are designed according to the taste and preference of consumers. These personal accessories are available in different sizes and shapes and can also be customized according to customers' requirements, contributing to the huge demand for personal accessories.

More and more consumers are adopting luxury and fashionable lifestyle that enhances their dressing style and personality. Features of personal accessories include accessibility, stylish touch, and easy handling, and their basic uses has framed a trend among consumers, which is a considerable change in the past few years. Because of the increasing trend for fashion and accessories, the personal accessories companies are adding innovations to their product to meet the requirement of the consumers. Personal accessories products such as watches, eyewear, bags, wallets, and other products like cardholders and belts have also increased demand among the buyers as these products are designed in new shapes and patterns.

The Global Personal Accessories Market can be segregated into product type, end-user and distribution channels, company, and region. On the basis of distribution channel, personal accessories market is categorized into exclusive stores, multi-brand stores, specialty stores, online market, and supermarket/hypermarket. Among these distribution channels, the online market is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of over 9% during 2021-2026F and is expected to be the fastest-growing distribution channel in the forecast period providing a wide range of personal accessories to customers.

Regionally, the Personal accessories market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of over 8.00% during 2021E-2026F and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period due to increase in sales volume of personal accessories products such as jewelry, bags, and watches, etc.

Moreover, cities like Milan in Europe, which is also known as the global capital of design and fashion has a huge demand for personal accessories products.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size the Global Personal Accessories Market from 2016 to 2020.
  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Personal Accessories Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
  • To classify and forecast the Global Personal Accessories Market based on product type, distribution channel, end-user, company, and regional distribution.
  • To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Personal Accessories Market.
  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Personal Accessories Market.
  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Personal Accessories Market.
  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Personal Accessories Market.
  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Personal Accessories Market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Personal Accessories Market 4. Voice of Customer4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision4.2. Frequency of Usage & Purchase4.3. Brand Awareness4.4. Sources of Information Conferred 5. Executive Summary 6. Global Personal Accessories Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Product Type (Jewelry, Bags & Wallets, Watches, Others (Eyewear, Belt, Caps, etc))6.2.2. By End User (Female, Male, Kids)6.2.3. By Distribution Channel ( Multi-Brand Stores, Exclusive Stores, Specialty Band, Online Market, Supermarkets/Hypermarket)6.2.4. By Region6.2.5. By Company (2020)6.3. Market Map

7. Asia-Pacific Personal Accessories Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Personal Accessories Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Personal Accessories Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Personal Accessories Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Personal Accessories Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape14.1.1. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton14.1.2. Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA14.1.3. Apple Inc.14.1.4. Kering Group14.1.5. The Swatch Group Ltd14.1.6. Chanel S.A.14.1.7. Rolex SA14.1.8. Tapestry, Inc.14.1.9. Pandora A/S 14.1.10. PRADA S.P.A. 15. Strategic Recommendations 16. About the Publisher & DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iau60h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-personal-accessories-global-market-to-2026---featuring-apple-kering-and-chanel-among-others-301404646.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

Reasons for Marvellous Growth of Global IT Service Software Market During 2021 – 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

As per newly released report from Absolute Market Insights (AMI), the global IT service software market was valued at US$ 5591.12 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 14.56% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029), owing to rising demand for IT service software for handling IT tickets and customer support amongst other factors.
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

Medical Laser Market Revenue To Cross USD 11.5 Bn By 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE , Del., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical laser market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 11.5 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Expanding adoption of medical lasers for treatment several diseases such as peripheral artery disease, heart disorder, gastrointestinal tumors, GI hemorrhage and malignant tumors stones among others will drive the market growth.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Consumer Active Optical Cable Market (2021 To 2030) - Featuring Molex, Finisar And Amphenol Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Active Optical Cable Market By Technology, and Connector Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global consumer active optical cable market was valued at $141.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Lime Sulfur Market (2021 To 2029) - Featuring Tessenderlo Kerley, OR-CAL And Specialty Crop Solutions Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lime Sulfur Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides company executives, industry investors, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Product Market#Market Competition#Key Market#Bags Wallet#Distribution Channel#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr
TheStreet

Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Report 2021: Surge In Online Shopping Activity And Burgeoning ECommerce Market Drives Focus Onto The Role Of Smart AR Glasses

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses estimated at 255.6 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Worldwide Gluten-Free Packaged Food Industry To 2026 - Product Innovations To Make Gluten-free Products More Convenient And Affordable Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market Research Report by Product, by Form, by Source, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market size was estimated...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Artificial Organs Markets Analysis & Forecasts Report 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Organs Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global artificial organs market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing acceptance of organ transplant technology among people. The spike...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Outlook On The Peer To Peer Lending Global Market To 2026 - By Loan Type, Business Model, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global peer to peer (P2P) lending market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Worldwide Meat Alternatives Industry To 2026 - Growth In Investments & Collaborations In The Plant-Sourced Food Business Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat Alternatives Market Research Report by Product Type, Source, Category, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Meat Alternatives Market size was estimated at USD 5,825.24 million in 2020,...
AGRICULTURE
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride Market 2021-2027 Demand and Insights Analysis Report by Types (0.98, 0.99, Others, ) by Applications (Cancer Diagnosis, Cancer Treatment with PDT, Fluorescence-guided Surgery,)

The Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride Market report provides information by Top Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027. The report gives information about the 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2020 with numerous significant developments...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global E-Bike Market To Reach US$ 56,212.3 Mn By End Of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Bikes are basically a modernized version of what was already available years ago. The original electric scooter was a motorized scooter with one wheel, but the e-bikes of today have two or even three wheels and they often have four wheels. The difference between a scooter, moped, and e-bikes is in their operational requirements, prices, styles, benefits, etc. The main difference is that an e-bikes main purpose is to act as a bicycle, where a scooter is primarily used for traveling short distances. You can use the e-bikes for longer distance travel, but it would probably be at a slower rate than you could do on a standard bicycle, without the motorization.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Rising Demand for Gaming Accessories amongst Casual and Professional Gamers will lead to the Growth of the Global Gaming Accessories Market – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

In terms of revenue, the global gaming accessories market was valued at US$ 7825.21 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 12.54% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). Wired Accessories Accounted for the Highest Share in 2020. Wired accessories accounted for the highest revenue share in the global...
VIDEO GAMES
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Personalized Gifts Market was Valued at US$ 25.28 Bn in 2020 Due to Availability of Diverse Options for Personalized Gifts

Personalized gift refer to gifts that carry specific details such as full name, initials and logos on them. In recent years, due to technological advancement, personalized gifts are designed and delivered in several ways. They feature unique designs, photos, and logos. Such gifts are also designed with variety of styles, colors and techniques so that they can accommodate personal preference. The availability of diverse options for personalized gifts is the biggest driver of the global personalized gifts market. Increase in the purchasing capacity of consumers due to increasing disposable income is also contributing to the market growth. Technological advancements in productions as well as facilitation of personalization are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors contributing to the market growth include changing purchasing patterns among the consumers worldwide, affluent lifestyle, rise in digitalization, influence of social media, development of innovative products, higher number of customization facilities, and higher visual appeal of personalized products.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Biochips Market To Surpass US$ 26,715.0 Million Threshold By 2027 Globally – Coherent Market Insights

Biochips are miniature laboratories that can execute many biochemical reactions simultaneously. Biochips are divided into four categories based on their functionality including protein chips, lab-on-a-chips, DNA chips, and tissue and cell arrays. A microscope slide made of materials such as silicon chips, glass, and, which is printed by thousands of tiny spots, is used to make DNA chips, biochips, or DNA microarrays. These spots have an ordered sequence of a recognized DNA sequence or gene. Oligo DNA microarrays, SNP microarrays, cDNA microarrays, and BAC microarrays, are examples of DNA microarrays that utilize the nucleic acid hybridization principle. Furthermore, protein chips or protein microarrays have a silicon or glass platform with protein spots organized at certain locations that interact with the probe molecule in a high-throughput method. Protein arrays can be employed in a variety of applications, such as biomarker discovery, expression profiling, protein function, and drug discovery. Biochips are made by manufacturers such as ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Randox Laboratories, Illumina, CDI Laboratories Inc., and InDevR Inc. Some of the biochips that are commercially available are Axiom genotyping array, BovineSNP50 v3 DNA analysis beadchip, ZikaProt (ZIKV/DENV) Proteome Microarray, HuProt Proteome Microarray, Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (MTB) proteome microarray, and GeneChip miRNA Array.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Diltiazem Market (2021 To 2028) - Featuring Zydus Cadila, Glenmark And Athenex Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diltiazem Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Capsules, Injection, and Tablets); Application (Angina, Hypertension, and Others), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The diltiazem market is projected to reach US$ 832.51 million...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Worldwide Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Industry To 2027 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies And Qiagen Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Consumables Market Size By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Consumables Market was valued at USD 429.26 Million in 2019 and...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global $16 Billion Personal Care Chemicals Market Outlook & Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Care Chemicals Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global personal care chemical market is expected to reach USD 16,092.64 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.14%.Increasing disposable income is strengthening consumers' purchasing power and the change in the standard of living, which is expected to drive the personal care chemicals market growth in 2021-2026.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Cryptocurrency Market (2021 To 2030) - Featuring Advanced Micro Devices, Coincheck And Intel Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryptocurrency Market By Offering, Process, Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Cryptocurrency is a form of digital asset based on a network that is distributed across a large number of computers....
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
TheStreet

Worldwide Electric Farm Tractor Industry To 2026 - Featuring Mercedes-benz, Mitsubishi Fuso And Monarch Tractor Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Farm Tractor Market: Focus on Applications, Battery Type, Drivetrain Technology, and Region - Analysis & Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides market analysis for the years 2021-2026 in terms of value. The report would also...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy