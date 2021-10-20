CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gannan Video Series 3 -- Xiahe Thangka: Ancient Craft Becomes A Modern Treasure

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A video released by China.org.cn shows how Thangka, a type of traditional Tibetan scrolling painting which has been passed down for over 1,300 years, helps Xiahe thrive and prosper.

A video series covering best poverty alleviation and rural development practices known as "Building a Better Life: Best Practices from China's Gannan" was unveiled at the 2021 International Seminar on Global Poverty Reduction Partnerships in Beijing on Oct. 19. The three videos cover topics including the yak husbandry industry, formerly impoverished Gaxiu village's path out of poverty, and Xiahe county's Thangka [a type of traditional Tibetan scrolling painting] town, from specific and professional angles, and demonstrate the historical achievements that China has made as it builds a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

The videos were co-produced by the Information Office of Gansu Provincial People's Government and the Global Center on Development Knowledge Sharing - a newly established thinktank that operates under the supervision of the China International Publishing Group (CIPG).

This video shows that Thangka, a type of traditional Tibetan scrolling painting, has been passed down for over 1,300 years, incorporating religion, history, culture, architecture, astronomy, and other subjects. Modern systematic teaching and research methods are conducive to the inheritance and cross-border innovation of Thangka theories and techniques. Thangka has been nourishing the people in Xiahe for more than a thousand years. It is a precious treasure that helps Xiahe thrive and prosper.

Xiahe Thangka: Ancient craft becomes a modern treasure http://p.china.org.cn/2021-10/19/content_77819514.htm

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gannan-video-series-3----xiahe-thangka-ancient-craft-becomes-a-modern-treasure-301404503.html

SOURCE China.org.cn

