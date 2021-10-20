CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Durst Polling Fans About Dropping Full New Limp Bizkit Album

By Joe DiVita
 8 days ago
There is absolutely more new music coming from Limp Bizkit beyond the "Dad Vibes" single, that much is certain. But what will come next? In an Instagram Story post, frontman Fred Durst is polling fans in regards to that very question, asking if the nu-metal giants should drop another new...

