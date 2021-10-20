CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book On Eye Vision Surgery By Eye Surgeon, Dr. Rajesh Khanna, Benefits Thousands Of Consumers

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appreciated by thousands of readers, Rejuvenate Aging Eyes The Miracle of PIE, has made complex medical jargon a breeze for the everyday person. Explaining procedures that can be scary for patients in simple language, it allows people desiring refractive surgery like Lasik, Presbyopic Implant in the Eye (PIE) or Implantable Collamer Lens and the like get the push they need to have the procedure done. Patient Joe stated, "When I first came to see my doctor, I didn't understand anything he was saying.This is the first book I've read that is written for the patient and not the medical professional, this insider's guide lets the reader know what the doctor is talking about when they start talking in medical jargon. I took home the book, read it, and the next time I came in, I knew exactly what he was talking about. I was able to ask about the actual concerns I had and know what the doctor was saying when he answered them. Having all this information from the book let me get the surgery without anxiety or worry, knowing I was being cared for by the best."

This insider's guide lets the reader know what the doctor is talking about when they start talking in medical jargon.

Critically acclaimed by journalists, Rejuvenate Aging Eyes, has received rave reviews. More than ten thousand readers vouch for the informational approach devoid of marketing. Available on Amazon, it is full of descriptive pictures, easily understandable tables and diagrams, it benefits anyone who is looking into refractive surgery and may be confused by conflicting information from the internet. For the past year since this book has been released , it has reinvigorated the lives of people who need to wear glasses; giving them the right tools to improve their lives, and fix that crack in the windows to their souls.

"It has increased the information available to the consumer in a simpler language to make sure the consumer can make the decision that is right for them. The best part is it predicts what will happen after the procedures and how to keep improving the vision years after the procedure. My fear disappeared when I learned my vision could be fine tuned even after the main procedure" said Jennifer

This book gives the reader all the knowledge one needs to know about the eye, the different options a person has to improve their vision, and stories from the public on why they want better vision as well as how their lives have changed since getting help. When reading through this book, you will gain the knowledge and understanding of eye procedures to help know what is happening in case you, a friend, or a family member is interested in having something done.

"Before I had PIE, I was hesitant until I read this book. It has opened my eyes (no pun intended) to what is really going on during surgery." Feedback like this has led us at Khanna Vision wanting to spread the word further. Therefore we have decided to give away this life -changing book for free until Oct 31, 2021.

Written by an ophthalmologist, Dr. Rajesh Khanna, this book is an informative read to anyone looking to learn about the eye. The only book written on PIE (presbyopic implants of the eye) , it is specifically designed for the 'boomer generation', making it the perfect tool to answer all questions one may have about eye surgery. It goes over the before and after steps of the procedure, compares each surgery so the patient may know which is best for them, and lets them feel confident in their decision. "I can still remember the terrifying moment that I had to rush to a fire at 4 a.m. Of all the thoughts that were rushing through my brain, my glasses were not one of them. Realizing that I no longer had to worry about grabbing my glasses because I recently had the PIE procedure done made me feel more secure to do my job," said Firefighter Andy.

Dr. Rajesh Khanna, a pioneer of the Presbyopic Implant in Eye procedure has coined the term 'PIE'. One cannot find better, more beneficial information than in this book. To celebrate the One Year Anniversary of this book being written, he is giving away free copies, for a limited time until Oct 31, 2021. To get your free copy of Rejuvenate Aging Eyes The Miracle of PIE, call (310) 482-1240, or visit www.khannainstitute.com .

